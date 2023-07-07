The new Genshin Impact event-exclusive region Veluriyam Mirage, also known as Bottleland, has many chests and puzzles all over the map. Travelers can explore this area like any other region in the game and obtain a ton of free Primogems. That said, there is one particular secret Hydro Eidolon or Water Ball puzzle located in the Silver Bottle Courtyard that most Genshin Impact players might not notice and miss completely.

To solve this hidden puzzle, you must place three apples on the Hydro Eidolon's plate, but there is a little trick behind it. This article will guide you to the puzzle's location and also provide a solution on how to solve the hidden puzzle in Veruliyam Mirage.

Genshin Impact Veruliyam Mirage: Hydro Eidolon and Apple puzzle guide

Hydro Eidolon and Apple secret puzzle location on map (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the exact location of the puzzle in the above Genshin Impact map. Luckily, it is near the teleport waypoint in the Secret Bottle Courtyard and you can simply teleport here and head straight to the marked location on the above map. The puzzle is located right behind Klee and Kaeya's day one after-event quest location.

Water Ball Apple puzzle stage (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a few things that must be made clear beforehand so that you don't get confused later. The puzzle location is a stage with several props, a signboard, and one Hydro Eidolon or Water Ball floating next to a table with an empty plate on top of it. The above image shows five Eidolons, but it is important to note that you will find only one Eidolon at the beginning of the hidden puzzle.

To start, you can interact with the signboard on the stage to read Eidolon's message and then place one apple on their plate. Genshin Impact players may choose to interact with the signboard again to read the Water Ball's Thank-you message. Now, you might expect something to happen, but unfortunately, nothing will occur yet.

Some might even think that this hidden puzzle might be time-gated and they may have to wait for the daily reset, but luckily that is not the case. You must simply teleport to a location outside of the Veruliyam Mirage map and leave the area. Even teleporting to Serenitea Pot or logging out of the game works. Now, return to the puzzle location, and this time, you will find a couple more Hydro Eidolons and an empty plate.

Place another apple on the plate, leave the area again, and repeat the process one more time. Placing the third apple will complete the hidden puzzle and an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems and one Joyeux Voucher will spawn next to them.

