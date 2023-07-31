Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream codes release and expiry dates

Genshin Impact 4.0 update is only a few weeks away, and the players eagerly look forward to the new content and banners. While officials have yet to announce anything, the new Fontaine region is expected to drop around August 16, 2023. The veterans are already looking forward to the 4.0 Special Program that will officially reveal the region and what new it will bring.

These Special programs take place a few days before the official version update, and redemption codes are released. They can be claimed for free Primogems and other in-game rewards, but they are valid only for 24 hours after release.

Here is everything players need to know about Genshin Impact 4.0 live stream and the new redeem codes.

Genshin Impact: Expected date & time for 4.0 Special Program

HoYoverse officials have a consistent schedule for version updates and live streams, so Genshin Impact players can mark their calendars. Based on previous trends, we can anticipate the Special Programmes to debut 10-12 days before the 4.0 update. The highly anticipated Genshin Impact 4.0 update is expected to be released on August 16, 2023, based on the current banner schedule.

Based on all this information, we can expect the live stream to take place on the following dates:

August 4

August 5

August 6

All the HoYoverse's Special Programs are always broadcast live on the official Twitch channel, with a replay on the official Youtube channel. As an added bonus, the developers will provide free redeem codes for 300 Primogems and other in-game items.

Livestream redeem code release and expiry

Best place to redeem livestream codes (Image via HoYoverse)

While the exact length of the Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream broadcast has yet to be determined, previous Special Programmes typically lasted 30 minutes to an hour. Players can expect to receive three redemption codes on the livestream day, but it is important that you claim them quickly. These redemption codes tend to expire within 24 hours.

Hence, one can use the official redemption site or the in-game redemption feature to claim the rewards. If players miss this opportunity, they must wait for the next batch of codes, so mark your calendars and don't miss out!

Expected announcements

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 4.0:



1. Lyney (5★), Lynette, Freminet

2. Chapter IV, Act I-III

3. Two new arti sets

4. Exploration event and photography event in Fontaine

5. Verdict of Blades (battle event)

6. Clockwork Meka themed event

7. QoL (layered map, Crystalfly trap, etc)

8. Childe

Here is a quick overview of what to expect from the 4.0 live stream:

Official reveal of Fontaine region

Character & weapon banner reveal

New Trailer for Fontaine Quest

New Mechanics & Optimization

New Events

New BattlePass weapons

New QoL changes

So much of Fontaine's content has already been leaked by reliable sources the Genshin Impact community already has a rough idea of what to expect in future patch updates. However, it is all subject to change until they have been officially announced by the developers.