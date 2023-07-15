All Genshin Impact Redeem Codes and methods active in July 2023

Four Redeem Codes are left to use in Genshin Impact 3.8 as of July 2023. Three of them award the player with Primogems, while the last one is solely for Mora. For those unaware, the HoYo FEST 2023 is giving away a unique code to all participating players. Using it would give them 20,000 Mora. On a related note, using the remaining three codes would provide players with 170 Primogems.

This guide will include a list of everything worth using in the following section. This will be followed by an explanation of how players can get the HoYoFEST 2023 freebie and details on how to claim Redeem Codes.

List of all Genshin Impact Redeem Codes (July 2023)

There are several codes to use this month (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is every possible code:

GENSHINGIFT

WTQ2E83WS869

NS92PG6DB52M

A unique code for every player from HoYo FEST 2023

Using everything from the above list would give you the following:

170 Primogems

10x Adventurer's Experience

3x Hero's Wit

20,000 Mora

If you have already used GENSHINGIFT before (since it has been around for years), you can still get 120 Primogems, 10x Adventurer's Experience, and 20,000 Mora. One detail worth mentioning is that early August is expected to feature the Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream, which is when you can get three more codes for 300 Primogems.

However, that's not happening in July, so let's just look at what can be obtained.

How to get the HoYo FEST 2023 Redeem Code

An official promotional image for this web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is how you can get the HoYo FEST 2023 code:

Go to the HoYoLAB website. Log in if you are not already logged in. Under the Genshin Impact section is a tab that says HoYo FEST 2023. Click on it. Click on the gift box icon on the following screen (it will be in the top right corner). Select any of the three generic captions. Click on the "Click to Generate an exclusive sharing image" option. Share that photo. Click on the gift box icon again. Select the "Get Redemption Code" option for Genshin Impact. Use that code on the website or game for 20,000 Mora.

This web event lasts from July 10, 2023, to December 31, 2023. You can also get codes for Honkai Star Rail and Tears of Themis through HoYo FEST 2023.

Using Redeem Codes for Genshin Impact

An example of a player using the in-game method (Image via HoYoverse)

One way to enter a code is by logging in to the game and doing the following:

Bring up the Paimon Menu. Go to Settings. Select Account. Pick the Redeem Now option. Paste a code. Select the Exchange option.

Repeat the process for all Redeem Codes. Alternatively, the website method is easier for some players, as it just involves the following:

Log in to the site if you haven't done so yet. Select your server. Paste the Redemption Code. Click on Redeem.

Either method will work, so choose whatever is more convenient. Copy and pasting all Redeem Codes should only take you about a minute of your time. Don't forget to use everything before they expire.

