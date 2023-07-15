How to get new Genshin Impact Redeem Code from HoYo FEST 2023 event

There's a new Redeem Code unique to every individual available during HoYo FEST 2023 for Genshin Impact and other miHoYo titles. This guide will detail how players can unlock this free code, as well as other freebies for titles like Honkai Star Rail, Tears of Themis, etc. It is important to note that this web event lasts from July 10, 2023, all the way to December 31, 2023.

That means there are several months to obtain this free Redeem Code, which grants just 20,000 Mora. It doesn't offer any Primogems or other loot. Still, some Travelers will want to get free Mora through a process that only takes about a minute of their time. The full guide to redeeming the code will be provided below.

How to get new Redeem Code from HoYo FEST 2023 for Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, etc.

This is the button you should be looking for on HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 1: Go to HoYoLAB. Log in if you haven't done so already. Now look to the right side of the screen, where you should see Genshin Impact followed by several categories, as shown in the above photo. You will want to click on HoYo FEST 2023.

Click on this button in the following screen (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: You should see a HoYo FEST 2023 photo full of the mascots for miHoYo's various titles. If you want a Redeem Code, make sure to click on the gift box button in the top right corner.

Pick any of the three captions (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Pick any of the three captions for this image. Afterward, click on the "Click to generate an exclusive sharing image" option. Share the photo via whatever means you prefer.

Click on the gift box icon to see this menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 4: Click on the gift box icon in the top right corner again. From here, select the Get Redemption Code option for Genshin Impact. Copy that code.

Using Redeem Codes for Genshin Impact

This is the menu for the website method (Image via HoYoverse)

It doesn't matter if you use the website or game method. If you wish to use the former way, here's how to do it:

Go to the official Genshin Impact website. Click on the "REDEEM CODE" tab. Select the server you normally use. Paste the code you copied earlier under the "Redemption Code" section. Click on Redeem.

Alternatively, some players may prefer the game method for redeeming codes. The following section will cover that option for those curious.

The in-game method is another way to redeem stuff (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is how you can enter a code in Genshin Impact:

Boot up the game. Pause to summon the Paimon Menu. Go to Settings and then Account. Select the Redeem Now option. Paste the code. Click on Exchange.

Either method will suffice so you can obtain your 20,000 Mora. Don't forget to also use other currently active codes for free Primogems and loot (although this will depend on what month you're participating in this event).

Everything in this guide should only take about a minute or two if the player knows what they're doing and has a good internet connection.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : Do you play any miHoYo titles other than Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes