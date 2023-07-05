How to redeem Genshin Impact 3.8 redemption code for 60 Primogems

Genshin Impact 3.8 is officially underway, and players can access the final entry ahead of the Fontaine expansion. With multiple reruns existing in the current version and new characters coming in the future, the community would want to collect every last Primogem. Thankfully, the new update also created a redemption code for everyone, rewarding players with 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experiences.

The section below will list the new code available for all players in v3.8, alongside all active and expired codes. Typically, there are a couple of ways to redeem each code via the in-game settings or HoYoverse's official website.

While the rewards aren't very hefty, they will help players increase their Primogem count for future pulls or resin conversions.

Note: This article doesn't include uniquely-generated codes from third-party collaborations or web events that may happen in the future.

New Genshin Impact 3.8 redemption code and rewards

The new redemption code available with v3.8 is as follows:

NS92PG6DB52M

Rewards for the code (Image via Genshin Impact)

As stated above, rewards tied to the code include 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurers' Experience. Since this is the most recent code released after the launch of v3.8, there is no expiration date yet.

All active redemption codes in Genshin Impact

Aside from the newly released code with v3.8, players can put in an additional two codes available from the previous version. Typically, each active code is valid for one UID only, so anyone that has already used the codes will not be able to receive the tied rewards.

The active codes and the rewards they provide are as follows:

WTQ2E83WS869: 60 Primogem and 5 Adventurers Experience

60 Primogem and 5 Adventurers Experience GENSHINGIFT: 60 Primogem and 3 Hero's Wit

Hence, everyone can get 180 Primogems collectively by putting in all three codes mentioned above.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact codes are redeemable from the in-game settings or the official website. Both methods will send the rewards directly to the in-game email. The following steps will help clear out any confusion regarding redeeming codes via the official website:

Click on this link to open the code redemption page of HoYoverse.

Log in using the credentials of your HoYoverse account.

Select the region you play the game in.

Paste the code in the blank and click on "Redeem."

Official code redemption page (Image via HoYovese)

For the in-game method, the following steps will help:

Open the Paimon menu and head down to the settings tab.

Go to Accounts and look for a "Redeem code" section on the right.

Paste the redemption codes in the blank space and click "Redeem" to obtain the rewards.

Code redemption option in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The minimum requirement for acquiring rewards in Genshin Impact is Adventure Rank 10, alongside the prologue for chapter 1 to unlock in-game email.

