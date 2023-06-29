How to collect maximum Primogems in Genshin Impact 3.8: Preparation guide

There will be plenty of Primogems for Travelers to collect in Genshin Impact 3.8, and only the most efficient players will obtain everything. Even so, the average gamer can still acquire many of these precious resources. There are ways to calculate how much a player can get in the next update, even if HoYoverse hasn't revealed all possible rewards just yet.

For example, datamines from sources like Honey Hunter often highlight how many rewards are obtainable via an event. This knowledge is helpful for compiling some data. Likewise, past precedence regarding Maintenance Compensation, Redeem Codes, etc., are all valuable.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Primogems guide: How to collect as much of this precious resource as possible

The next big event tied to Bottleland has plenty of rewards for Travelers to consider in Genshin Impact 3.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: This article focuses solely on Genshin Impact 3.8. Past updates have some content that is still accessible, but that would be far too variable to calculate when one considers all possible Achievements, Quests, etc.

Here is a list of methods and the number of Primogems that Travelers can expect to get:

Maintenance Compensation: 600

600 Events: 2,330

2,330 Bottleland Exploration: 1,000

1,000 Kaeya Hangout: 60

60 Quests: 240

240 Achievements: 30

30 Daily Commissions: 2,520 (up to 60 every day)

2,520 (up to 60 every day) Spiral Abyss: 1,800

1,800 4.0 Redeem Codes: 300

300 HoYoLAB Daily Check-In: 80

80 Web Events: 120

120 Test Runs: 80

That's 9,160 Primogems to expect from the upcoming Version Update. Note that some details, like Bottleland Exploration, are merely estimates. Travelers can get more rewards if they own a Blessing of the Welkin Moon or have purchased a Battle Pass.

Intertwined Fates aren't referenced in the above Genshin Impact 3.8 calculations, but each one would be worth an additional 160 Primogems.

There are numerous ways to prepare for the upcoming Version Update (Image via HoYoverse)

Maintenance Compensation usually gives away 300 Primogems when the server comes back up, but another 300 are sometimes given away for bug fixes. Most events give away 420 of this precious currency, although the main event instead bestows players with up to 1,070.

The Spiral Abyss estimate assumes players can efficiently do three rotations of Floors 9~12 each time. If only two are available (as one could have been the 3.7 Spiral Abyss leftovers), the total would be 1,200.

Other details about Genshin Impact 3.8

Blessing of the Welkin Moon isn't available to F2P players (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some paid methods to get extra Primogems in Genshin Impact 3.8:

Gnostic Hymn (Battle Pass): 680

680 Blessing of the Welkin Moon for 42 days: 3,780

Note that the above estimations don't include Intertwined Fates or Genesis Crystals, which could be used for extra pulls if a player is interested. That means small spenders could potentially get a grand total of 13,620 Primogems. The exact amount a player can earn in Genshin Impact 3.8 will vary based on their efficiency and how much past content they can still clear.

Klee, Eula, Wanderer, and Kokomi are all having banners in this update. Some players may wish to skip them to save their resources for Fontaine's debut in Version 4.0.

