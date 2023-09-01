Genshin Impact Freminet build guide: Best stats, artifacts, weapons, and teams

Freminet is a new playable character in Genshin Impact that was introduced in the early parts of the Fontaine Archon Quest. Similar to Eula, he is a Cryo Claymore unit that excels in dealing Physical DMG to enemies. But at the same time, Freminet's kit also allows him to deal a decent amount of Cryo DMG. He is pretty easy to build as he has many good weapon options in Genshin Impact, including a few F2P ones.

In any case, Freminet is best played as a main Physical DPS unit. This article will showcase some of his best builds in Genshin Impact, which will include artifacts, weapons, and team comps.

Best Freminet builds in Genshin Impact - Weapons

1) Song of Broken Pines

Best weapon for Freminet (Image via HoYoverse)

Songs of Broken Pines is arguably Freminet's best weapon in Genshin Impact. This 5-star Claymore currently shares the highest Base ATK of 741 with Calamity Queller in the game. In addition, Song of Broken Pines provides a lot of good buffs from both its passive and secondary stat, which is really good for Freminet.

2) Beacon of the Reed Sea

Beacon of the Reed Sea (Image via HoYoverse)

Beacon of the Reed Sea is another 5-star Claymore that is useful on Freminet. It has a really good CRIT Rate secondary stat and its passive significantly increases the user's ATK.

3) Serpent Spine

Serpent Spine is a Battle Pass weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Serpent Spine is a paid weapon that players can obtain by purchasing Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn in Genshin Impact. It is Freminet's best 4-star option in the game. The weapon has a really nice CRIT Rate secondary stat, and it provides a lot of damage from its passive.

4) Snow-Tombed Starsilver (STS)

STS is a craftable Claymore (Image via HoYoverse)

Snow-Tombed Starsilver is a 4-star craftable Claymore. It is a really good option for travelers who do not have any of the 5-star options previously mentioned. It has a nice Physical DMG bonus and the passive also works really well with Freminet's kit which can deal both Physical and Cryo damage.

5) Blackcliff Slasher

It is a good CRIT stat weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Blackcliff Slasher is another nice F2P option for Freminet in Genshin Impact. It can be obtained from the in-game shop for 24 Masterless Starglitter for each refinement. It provides 12% CRIT DMG and increases the wielder's ATK by a good amount.

Best Freminet builds in Genshin Impact - Artifact Sets

1) Pale Flame

Pale Flame (Image via HoYoverse)

As a Physical main DPS unit, a 4-Piece Pale Flame set will always be the best artifact for Freminet. It provides a great Physical DMG bonus from its 2-Piece set and an additional ATK boost from a full 4-Piece set. Travelers can prioritize the following stats on the artifacts:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Physical DMG Bonus.

Physical DMG Bonus. Circlet: CRIT Rate/DMG

CRIT Rate/DMG Sub-stats: CRIT DMG/Rate, ER%, ATK%

A 2-Piece mix match of Pale Flame and Bloodstained Chivalry is a decent alternative for players who do not have the full 4-Piece Pale Flame set. Both provide a 25% Physical DMG bonus.

2) 2-Piece Blizzard Strayer + 2-Piece any ATK% set

2-Piece mix match set (Image via HoYoverse)

For a Cryo DPS Freminet, a 2-Piece mix match of Blizzard Strayer and any set that gives ATK% from its 2-Piece set will be ideal. Genshin Impact players can aim for the same stats as the one mentioned above but with a Cryo DMG Bonus goblet.

Best Freminet builds in Genshin Impact - Team comps

1) Freminet + Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Mika

Team comp for a Physical DPS Freminet (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun has a really good off-field Electro application and can easily trigger a Superconduct reaction to reduce the enemy's Physical resistance. Meanwhile, Xingqiu is the Hydro support and Mika will heal and provide buffs to Freminet who is the main DPS unit in this team.

2) Freminet + Fischl + Shenhe + Diona

Freminet Physical DPS team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is another great team option for Freminet as a main Physical DPS unit. Fischl can apply Electro for Superconduct reaction. Meanwhile, Shenhe is the support buffer that will boost Freminet's Cryo and Physical DMG. Diona will provide healing and shield to the team.

3) Freminet + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi

Freminet Cryo DPS team (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha, Shenhe, and Kokomi will be Freminet's best party members in a Cryo DPS build. This is identical to Ayaka's freeze team in Genshin Impact. Kazuha will apply crowd control and buff the team's elemental damage. Meanwhile, Shenhe buffs Freminet's Cryo DMG, and Kokomi acts as a healer and Hydro applicator.