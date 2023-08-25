5 best team comps for Freminet in Genshin Impact

Freminet will soon be released during the second phase of Genshin Impact's 4.0 Fontaine update. He will be one of the three featured 4-star characters on the upcoming Childe and Zhongli limited-time character banners. Just like his older brother Lyney, Freminet is a DPS who can deal Cryo and Physical damage to enemies.

Freminet is a Claymore user from the Cryo element, which allows him to utilize some of the strongest elemental reactions in the game. Therefore, he has multiple viable team comps in Genshin Impact, including some that focus on dealing Physical damage.

This article will list the five best team comps to play Freminet in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Freminet teams guide

Freminet splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Freminet relies on his Elemental Skill to deal most of the damage. He can be built to maximize either his Cryo or Physical damage, depending on the player's choice. As such, fans can build teams for Freminet that focus on Superconduct, Freeze, Melt, and Hyperbloom.

Freminet will be released on September 5, 2023, on the Childe and Zhongli banners alongside other 4-stars.

1) Freminet + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi

Freeze team (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Permafreeze is arguably Freminet's best team comp in Genshin Impact. It features him as the main DPS, Shenhe as the sub-DPS who buffs the team's Cryo damage, and Kokomi to apply Hydro off-field and heal the party simultaneously. Lastly, Kazuha is included to buff the elemental damage and apply the debuff from the Viridescent Venerer artifact set.

2) Freminet + Raiden Shogun + Mika + Zhongli

Superconduct team (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is the ideal team comp for Freminet builds that focus on maximizing Physical damage. In this scenario, Freminet is paired alongside Raiden Shogun to trigger the Superconduct reaction using Cryo and Electro. Mika is employed in this team to buff Freminet's Physical damage, while Zhongli provides the much-needed shielding and resistance to interruption that this team would require.

3) Freminet + Yae Miko + Nahida + Xingqui

Hyperbloom team (Image via Sportskeeda)

While it may seem rather unorthodox to use Dendro alongside Freminet, this may be one of his strongest team comps. This team is capable of triggering the Superconduct and Hyperbloom reactions simultaneously, thus increasing the overall damage ceiling of this party in Genshin Impact.

Considering Yae Miko, Nahida, and Xingqui are all capable of applying Electro, Dendro, and Hydro off-field, all of them can trigger Hyperbloom from the sidelines, while Freminet can use his Cryo attacks to trigger Superconduct with Yae Miko for increased Physical damage.

4) Freminet + Ganyu + Xiangling + Bennett

Melt team (Image via Sportskeeda)

As a Melt team comp, this team utilizes two characters from the Cryo and Pyro elements each to make good use of the elemental resonance provided by the elements. While Freminet is the team's Cryo DPS, this team relies on Ganyu and Xiangling to apply Cryo and Pyro off-field and trigger Melt. Bennett is used to buff the attack and heal the party members.

5) Freminet + Fischl + Xingqui + Diona

F2P team (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is a F2P team that employs both Superconduct and Freeze reactions to deal damage to enemies. Freminet is the main DPS here, and Fischl works as a sub-DPS who applies Electro off-field. Xingqui is the reliable Hydro applicator in the team who helps with mitigating incoming damage, while Diona functions as a shielder and healer and helps with Cryo resonance.

