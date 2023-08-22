Genshin Impact 4.0 Childe and Zhongli banner 4-stars and character release date

Genshin Impact's 4.0 Fontaine update is underway and the second-half banners will soon be released. Fans will have the opportunity to obtain Zhongli and Childe from the limited-time character banners during this period. The Phase II banners will arrive on September 5, 2023, and will remain available till the release of the 4.1 update, which is expected to be on September 27, 2023.

While players were aware of the featured 5-star characters, Zhongli and Childe, the 4-stars that will get a rate-up on the banners were a mystery. However, Genshin Impact has recently revealed on the Chinese website Bilibili that Sayu and Noelle will join Freminet as the featured 4-star characters.

Genshin Impact 4.0 banners: Childe & Zhongli release date and featured 4-stars

The Geo Archon Zhongli and the beloved Fatui Harbinger Tartaglia aka Childe will be the limited-time characters for the second half of Genshin Impact's 4.0 update. Their banners will feature Sayu (Anemo), Noelle (Geo), and the new character Freminet (Cryo) as the rate-up 4-stars options.

It's noteworthy that all the 4-star characters on the banner are Claymore users. The last time this happened was during Zhongli's original release in Version 1.1, where the featured 4-stars were Razor, Chongyun, and Xinyan.

All the 4-star characters on Childe and Zhongli's upcoming banners are great options for players in the early game, and a decent option for the late phase's meta as well. Noelle is an excellent healer and shielder who can deal a fair amount of damage at C6, while Sayu is an amazing sub-DPS option who can heal and utilize the Viridescent Venerer artifact set. Sayu's Elemental Skill is also quite useful for overworld exploration.

Freminet as seen in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Freminet is a new Cryo character who is Lyney and Lynette's younger brother. He is expected to be a Main DPS who will deal Cryo and Physical damage to the enemies. He will also be a great option to navigate Fontaine since his passive makes underwater exploration easier.

Expected 5-star weapons for Genshin Impact 4.0 second-half banner

Polar Star and Vortex Vanquisher as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although HoYoverse is yet to officially confirm the 5-star weapons that will be featured alongside the Zhongli and Childe banners, it is widely believed that Vortex Vanquisher and Polar Star will be the rate-up weapons. The Vortex Vanquisher is Zhongli's signature Polearm, and the Polar Star is Childe's signature Bow in Genshin Impact.