Best Sayu build in Genshin Impact: Artifact and weapons for healer and support role

Sayu is a solid support character who specializes in healing in Genshin Impact. Building her is pretty easy, and this guide will help simplify everything for casual Travelers.

This build guide will be cut into two sections: weapons and artifacts. As far as Talent Priority goes, this guide will assume that you can at least max out her Elemental Burst and Skill Talents.

Max out her Elemental Burst first and then do her Elemental Skill if you want her to be a healer. You don't need to raise the levels on her Normal Attacks if you lack the resources for it.

Note: Sayu's C1, C3, and C6 are the most relevant Constellations for healing.

Best Sayu weapons for a support and healer role in Genshin Impact

Favonius Greatsword is a popular option to consider (Image via HoYoverse)

Sayu has a pretty hefty Energy Cost of 80 on her Elemental Burst. Since she needs to cast her Elemental Burst to heal her allies, it's logical to build Energy Recharge on her. Thankfully, several Claymores offer it as their secondary stat. These include:

Favonius Greatsword

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa

Sacrificial Greatsword

Skyward Pride

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa is craftable, making it a good choice for F2P players who have already unlocked its blueprint. Otherwise, the other three are obtainable via Wishes, with Skyward Pride being a 5-star Claymore out of the bunch.

Forest Regalia is also a craftable Energy Recharge Claymore, but its effect is much less effective for Sayu than the other options listed.

Another popular Claymore that is often included in some builds is Wolf's Gravestone. However, this is typically for the sub-DPS role and isn't advisable for a support build that focuses on healing with her Elemental Burst.

Best artifacts for a support and healer Sayu build in Genshin Impact

This is where you can farm Viridescent Venerer artifacts in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of artifact sets to consider for a Sayu support build:

4-piece Viridescent Venerer (shreds enemies' Elemental RES and buffs the user's Swirl DMG)

(shreds enemies' Elemental RES and buffs the user's Swirl DMG) 4-piece Ocean-Hued Clam (situational extra damage from her healing)

(situational extra damage from her healing) 4-piece Noblesse Oblige (generic, all-around useful 4-piece artifact set for supports)

Of the three, Viridescent Venerer is her best overall option for utility. Genshin Impact players should also focus on the following main stats:

Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem: Anemo%

Anemo% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG%

The secondary stats priority will focus on the following:

CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG ATK% and Elemental Mastery Energy Recharge

If your goal is to spam Elemental Bursts, you will need over 170% Energy Recharge.

Ideal Constellations

An example of a banner that features Sayu (Image via HoYoverse)

The best Sayu for healing is one that is at C6. The only way to regularly get copies of her is via Wishes, especially on banners that feature her. If you see her image on a banner like in the above image, that means she's one of the featured 4-star characters.

Sayu's C6 increases how much her Elemental Burst heals in Genshin Impact, increasing the cap by an extra 6,000 HP. If C6 is too high for you at the moment, C1 should be much more doable since it removes the restriction on how her Elemental Burst heals allies.

