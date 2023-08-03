All 10 Genshin Impact Battle Pass weapons in Fontaine

Genshin Impact 4.0 will have ten Battle Pass weapons in total. This update will also bring forth the debut of Fontaine. Hence, some people might call the new content "Fontaine weapons." Regardless of the terminology used, it's worth noting that several datamines already exist for the new entries. This article will include a list of all ten Battle Pass weapons before diving into some effects.

Note that the leaked effects are subject to change. All datamines referenced here were documented by Honey Hunter World. Note that Travelers can only get these Battle Pass weapons if they pay for Gnostic Hymn, making them unobtainable for F2P players.

List of all Battle Pass weapons in Genshin Impact 4.0, the Fontaine update

Here is a list of all ten Battle Pass weapons:

The Black Sword Serpent Spine Deathmatch The Viridescent Hunt Solar Pearl Wolf Fang Talking Stick Ballad of the Fjords Scion of the Blazing Sun Sacrificial Jade

The first five on that list have been present since September 28, 2020, for the Version 1.0 update. Most Travelers should already be aware of them by now. What's new is the latter five on that list, which contains weapons debuting in Genshin Impact 4.0. Let's look at those options in more detail.

Note that all the new Battle Pass weapons introduced in Genshin Impact 4.0 were leaked to have CRIT Rate% as their secondary stat.

Wolf Fang

Images for the leaked weapons cannot be shown here without embeds, so here's a generic Battle Pass photo (Image via HoYoverse)

Wolf Fang's R1 effect was leaked to be:

"DMG dealt by Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst is increased by 16%. When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. When an Elemental Burst hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. Both of these effects last 10s separately, have 4 max stacks, and can be triggered once every 0.1s."

Wolf Fang should be useful for Genshin Impact players who want more Elemental Skill and Burst DMG, plus extra CRIT Rate. This 4-star Sword's effect, like the next Battle Pass weapons on this list, is subject to change.

Talking Stick

Talking Stick's effect in Genshin Impact 4.0 was datamined to be:

"ATK will be increased by 16% for 15s after being affected by Pyro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 12% for 15s after being affected by Hydro, Cryo, Electro, or Dendro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s."

Note that all effects shown in this article are for the R1 variation. Talking Stick is a 4-star Claymore with a situational effect depending on whether the user is affected by Pyro or one of several other elements.

Ballad of the Fjords

Note that these weapons still require you to get the paid version of the Gnostic Hymn (Image via HoYoverse)

Ballad of the Fjords has a much simpler effect in Genshin Impact 4.0 than the other Battle Pass weapons so far:

"When there are at least three different Elemental Types in your party, Elemental Mastery will be increased by 120."

Ballad of the Fjords is a 4-star Polearm best suited for users involved in teams with at least three Elements. Otherwise, it's just a stat stick.

Scion of the Blazing Sun

Up next is the new 4-star Battle Pass Bow. Scion of the Blazing Sun's effect was leaked to be:

"After a Charged Attack hits an opponent, a Sunfire Arrow will descend upon the opponent hit, dealing 60% ATK as DMG, and applying the Heartsearer effect to the opponent damaged by said Arrow for 10s. Opponents affected by Heartsearer take 28% more Charged Attack DMG from the wielder. A Sunfire Arrow can be triggered once every 10s."

Bow users who wish to do more Charged Attacks may enjoy Scion of the Blazing Sun since its effect is all about Charged Attacks.

Sacrificial Jade

Finally, Sacrificial Jade's datamined effect in Genshin Impact is as follows:

"When not on the field for more than 5s, Max HP will be increased by 32% and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 40. These effects will be canceled after the wielder has been on the field for 10s."

This Catalyst seems to be suitable for off-field units who want more HP and Elemental Mastery.