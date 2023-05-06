5 best catalysts for Baizhu in Genshin Impact: F2P and 5-star weapons guide

Baizhu has finally debuted as a playable character in Genshin Impact. He is the latest addition to 5-star units and the Dendro roster. As an off-field support unit, his kit provides heals and Dendro shields based on his max HP. Hence, players will want to build with as much HP as possible with the necessary amount of Energy Recharge. Players lucky enough to obtain Baizhu will want to use weapons to maximize his effectiveness in the party.

This article will discuss some of the best Catalyst weapons in Genshin Impact 3.6 update that players can opt for their Baizhu.

Disclaimer: This list is purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Jadefall's Splendor and other best weapons for Baizhu in Genshin Impact 3.6

5) Hakushin Ring

Great option for Baizhu quicken teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Hakushin Ring is a 4-star craftable weapon in Genshin Impact. Players must complete the Yougou Cleansing world quest to obtain its blueprint. This world quest is the last part of Inazuma's Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual series.

This Catalyst can provide 565 base ATK and 30.6% energy recharge as secondary substats at max level. The ER substats are great for someone like Baizhu, who is an energy-hungry unit. However, this weapon is especially effective for Baizhu when he is played on quicken team with off-field DPS.

4) Everlasting Moonglow

5-star alternative for Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Everlasting Moonglow is a 5-star signature weapon for Kokomi in Genshin Impact. That said, Baizhu is a support unit whose abilities are also based on his max HP, making him a perfect candidate to use this Catalyst weapon.

At max level, this weapon can provide 608 base ATK and 49.6% HP% as secondary stats. The weapon's passive also forces players to use Baizhu as an on-field driver, which helps him with energy regeneration and increases his personal damage marginally. Remember that players should opt for other weapons on this list if they also have Kokomi in their account.

3) Favonius Codex

This will solve all his ER problems (Image via HoYoverse)

Favonius Codex is one of the best 4-star weapons for energy recharge in Genshin Impact. Baizhu, who has a high 80 cost burst and stays off-field most of the time, can highly benefit himself and the whole party with this weapon.

The Catalyst provides 510 base ATK and a whopping 45.9% energy recharge (ER) as secondary stats. The passive of this weapon can generate tons of energy particles for the team, perfect for someone like Baizhu, who is a support unit. However, keep in mind that players will need to build some crit-rate on him to trigger the weapon's passive.

2) Prototype Amber

Best F2P weapon for Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Prototype Amber is the best F2P weapon for Baizhu in Genshin Impact. This Catalyst is a 4-star craftable weapon whose blueprint is already accessible from the game's early stages.

At max level, this Catalyst can provide 510 base ATK and 41% HP% as secondary stats. As a healer, Baizhu can take advantage of the weapon's passive, which provides additional healing and energy particles. The amount of healing and particle generation can be increased through multiple refinements. It is highly recommended that players max refine this Catalyst weapon as its overall performance becomes similar to Baizhu's signature weapon in Genshin Impact.

1) Jadefall's Splendor

Baizhu's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

As a signature weapon, Jadefall's Splendor is undoubtedly Baizhu's go-to weapon in Genshin Impact. It is a 5-star Catalyst weapon that can only be obtained from the Epitome Invocation (limited weapon banner).

The Catalyst weapon has the same stats as Everlasting Moonglow, with 608 base ATK and 49.6% HP as secondary stats. However, it is the weapon's passive that makes it worth all the Primogems spent on it. The passive provides Baizhu with tons of energy regeneration to solve his energy problems and increase his personal elemental damage in Genshin Impact based on his max HP.

Poll : 0 votes