Genshin Impact 4.0 weapons list: New 5-stars, 4-star, and free craftables

The latest leaks regarding Genshin Impact have disclosed fresh information about upcoming weapons. With the arrival of the version 4.0 update, players will have the opportunity to obtain many new 4-star and 5-star weaponry. The only 5-star bow leaked for the Fontaine patch is Lyney's signature item. Meanwhile, the upcoming Battle Pass is also rumored to introduce a new arsenal.

Similar to Inazuma and Sumeru, Fontaine will release its own set of craftable weapons that players can forge from the blacksmiths. This article will outline everything they need to know about the upcoming gear in Genshin Impact 4.0 update from the latest leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.0: Lyney's 5-star bow & all other new 4-star weapons leaked

Genshin Impact's recent drip marketing has confirmed Lyney's debut in the upcoming version 4.0 update. As a 5-star bow character, they will get their own signature weapon called The First Great Magic. Based on the latest leaks from Dim, the 5-star bow can provide 608 base ATK & 66.2% CRIT DMG at level 90. Here is a quick overview of its passive ability at refinement level 1:

Increase ATK by 12%.

Gain +1 Gimmick stack based on party members with the same elements as the wielder.

1/2/3 or more Gimmick stack increase ATK by 8%/16/%40%.

Gain +1 Theatrics stack based on party members with different elements as the wielder

1/2/3 or more Theatrics stack increase movement SPD by 4%/7%/10%.

New Battle Pass weapons in Genshin Impact 4.0

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have also uncovered that the Battle Pass v4.0 will introduce a new set of weapons. Here is a quick overview:

Type of Weapon Name Base ATK (Lvl 90) Secondary Substats (Lvl 90) Sword Wolf-Fang 510 27.6% Crit Rate Claymore Talking Stick 565 18.4% Crit Rate Polearm Ballad of the Fjords 510 27.6% Crit Rate Catalyst Sacrificial Jade 454 36.8% Crit Rate Bow Scion of the Blazing Sun 565 18.4% Crit Rate

Those who buy the Battle Pass in the new Fontaine region will have the chance to obtain one of these 4-star weapons. Like previous BP gear, all the upcoming items will have Crit-Rate as the secondary stat.

Apart from the Catalyst, almost all other weapons here will provide additional ATK/Elemental DMG/Elemental mastery when certain conditions are fulfilled.

Upcoming free & craftable 4-star Fontaine weapons

In Fontaine, Genshin Impact players will also get new craftable weapons, although it is still unsure how the blueprints will be acquired. Here is a quick overview:

Type of Weapon Name Base ATK (Lvl 90) Secondary Substats (Lvl 90) Sword Finale of the Deep 565 27.6% ATK Claymore Tidal Shadow 510 41.3% ATK Polearm Rightful Reward 565 27.6% ATK Catalyst Flowing Purity 565 27.6% ATK Bow Song of Stillness 510 41.3% ATK

Once their blueprints are acquired, the items can be forged by blacksmiths as long as players have enough materials for it. The passive of the claymore, bow, and polearm will increase the ATK or damage of the wielder when healed. Meanwhile, when an elemental skill is used, the craftable sword will increase ATK and the catalyst will increase all elemental damage.

Free 4-star sword from fishing

Lastly, Fontaine will introduce new areas for fishing and the fishing association. Players can obtain a free 4-star sword from the latter in Genshin Impact by exchanging some rare types of fish, which are currently unknown. This new 4-star sword is called Crossing of Fleuve Cender and it is an ER-based weapon.

