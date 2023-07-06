Genshin Impact Lyney gameplay leaks show elemental skill, burst, idle animations, and abilities

Genshin Impact's newest wave of leaks has hyped the community for the Fontaine expansion. After HoYoverse's drip marketing on all upcoming characters, the community finally has its hands on every elemental skill and burst tied to those units. Some of the information is from reliable sources known for providing correct data in the past.

The leaks in question include Lyney's kit, rumored to be one of the new characters in the 4.0 patch. Unlike his siblings, he will be the only 5-star in the first phase, and will bring a unique ultimate animation, name card, avatar, and more.

Disclaimer: Some information in this article is based on leaks and is thus subject to change.

Lyney's elemental skill, burst, and gameplay leaks for Genshin Impact 4.0

Lyney will be a 5-star Pyro character, wielding a Bow as his weapon. The renowned magician of Fontaine has a lot of tricks up his sleeve, and most of them can be seen through his attacks, skills, and other abilities. The post given below provides a complete showcase of his gameplay.

Like any character in the game, Lyney's kit includes a series of standard attacks, an elemental skill, and an elemental burst. He also seems to transform into a card while performing regular attacks, and a vast Pyro-inflicting hat/cat through his burst.

Lyney's skill seems to deal high bursts of Pyro DPS by consuming stacks accumulated via his second charged attack. More stacks will typically mean more damage, alongside increased health and energy replenishment. His burst will deal Pyro damage to combatants on the field, with explosive damage when it ends.

All Lyney's leaked abilities for Genshin Impact 4.0

As mentioned, Lyney's kit allows him to deal constant Pyro DPS through his elemental skill and burst. However, his charged attack has a certain charge, shooting a "prop arrow," sacrificing his health if it's over 60%. The following post provides additional details on the character's kit.

The following points list all of Lyney's abilities in simpler terms to help clear up any confusion that may be present:

Standard attack: Deal a series of four shots.

Deal a series of four shots. Plunging attack: Similar to any Genshin Impact character, striking the ground followed by a rain of arrows.

Similar to any Genshin Impact character, striking the ground followed by a rain of arrows. Charged attack: Two versions similar to Ganyu. The first charged shot will fire a Pyro arrow. The second charged shot (holding the charged attack button) will fire a prop arrow, summoning a hat. If Lyney has over 60% health while shooting the second charged shot, his health will be consumed, granting him a stack. This stack can be gained up to five times.

Two versions similar to Ganyu. The first charged shot will fire a Pyro arrow. The second charged shot (holding the charged attack button) will fire a prop arrow, summoning a hat. If Lyney has over 60% health while shooting the second charged shot, his health will be consumed, granting him a stack. This stack can be gained up to five times. Elemental skill: Clears the accumulated stacks by dealing damage based on the number of stacks consumed. The latter also determines Lyney's energy regeneration.

Clears the accumulated stacks by dealing damage based on the number of stacks consumed. The latter also determines Lyney's energy regeneration. Elemental burst: Deals Pyro damage to enemies on the field, followed by explosive damage when the duration ends, or when Lyney uses an elemental skill.

As mentioned, players can expect Lyney to appear in Genshin Impact 4.0 as a 5-star character, alongside two of his younger siblings, Lynette and Freminet.

