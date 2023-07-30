5 reasons why Genshin Impact 4.0 could be the most exciting update yet

Genshin Impact 4.0 has a lot of potential to be one of the most fun updates that Travelers had in a long time. Previous patches had their exciting moments, but the upcoming one will introduce Fontaine. This region has been a place that many have wanted to visit for years, and there are some interesting gameplay features shown with it.

The following list will cost five reasons why some Travelers may be looking forward to Genshin Impact 4.0. This list won't be ranked in any particular order, as the focus is to highlight five neat things to look forward to once the new Version Update launches.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Underwater diving, Fontaine, and more cool aspects of Genshin Impact 4.0 update to look forward to

1) Underwater diving

A brief glimpse of this mechanic was shown at the end of the 3.7 and 3.8 Special Programs (Image via HoYoverse)

The whole underwater ecosystem of Fontaine in Genshin Impact 4.0 looks nice, and it will include diving as a new feature. Back then, Travelers could only swim on the surface of the water. That will change once the new update comes out, as Fontaine does have underwater areas to swim through, a feature already known when miHoYo revealed it in the 3.7 Special Program.

Several new animals can interact with the player underwater, some of which look pretty cute. One exciting thing about this gameplay feature is that it will feel completely different than practically everything else in the game. Usually, new updates might introduce unique characters, quests, and other minor features, but a whole new movement option is different.

2) Fontaine characters will debut

Three new playable characters in the next update (Image via HoYoverse)

Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet will all be playable in Genshin Impact 4.0. Fans of these characters will be able to pull for them, which is great news for those players. Also, the Traveler will be able to access their Hydro kit, which could open up some new team comps.

Many Fontaine NPCs and future playable characters will also debut. On a related note, the latest Fontaine Archon Quest will be doable, allowing players to get a glimpse of what the Hydro Archon has been doing in her spare time. Patches after Genshin Impact 4.0 will debut more playable Fontaine characters, which will eventually include Furina.

3) New character menu animations

One underrated part of Genshin Impact 4.0 is that every single character will get a new intro animation when you select them in the menu. That's a far cry from the current system, where most units of the same type reuse identical movements with one another. The above video shows this updated gameplay feature, which has a Honkai Star Rail sort of vibe to them.

These animations are smooth and help add a ton of personality to these characters, helping modernize this game. This type of feature might not be something gamers might have predicted would happen in the new update, but it's certainly a welcome change to be had.

4) Exploring Fontaine

The new region looks promising (Image via HoYoverse)

An obvious reason to look forward to Genshin Impact 4.0 is that this update will introduce Fontaine. The starting area for this region is fairly big and will be completely fresh for players, especially if they weren't part of the recent beta test. New chests, quests, and other content will be bountiful.

Exploring a new region can be especially fun for those who go in blindly and don't rely on guides. The sense of discovery is something that isn't easily replicable in most other updates. Not to mention exploring Fontaine (a region largely based on France) could be fun for players who have been looking forward to this area for a while now.

5) New Battle Pass weapons

This reason is more for small-spenders who like to purchase the Battle Pass every update. Genshin Impact 4.0 is going to introduce the following weapons to the paid version of Gnostic Hymn, and they all have CRIT Rate as their secondary stat:

Wolf-Fang: Sword

Sword Ballad of the Fjords: Polearm

Polearm Talking Stick: Claymore

Claymore Scion of the Blazing Sun: Bow

Bow Sacrificial Jade: Catalyst

Getting a new Battle Pass weapon every patch can be exciting for players, especially since some of the new options could be relevant in the metagame. Although this reason doesn't apply to F2P enthusiasts, they still have the aforementioned entries on this list to interest them.