Genshin Impact Fontaine characters birthday list

Some Genshin Impact players like to look up birthday lists for playable units, so let's cover the Fontaine characters in the game. Everything listed here either includes official information or what the latest leaks reveal about units. This article will be periodically updated through the Version 4.X updates ('X' stands for any number until the potential Natlan patch launches in 5.0).

It's important to know birthdays in Genshin Impact since that's when players will get mail containing various free rewards. Owning the characters is not required to receive the letters. The only limitation is that players must log in on that specific day to receive the corresponding mail.

List of all Fontaine characters' birthdays in Genshin Impact

Here is a list of all revealed Fontaine characters and their birthdays:

Lyney: February 2

Lynette: February 2

Freminet: September 24

Lyney and Lynette are twins who share a birthday on February 2. Freminet's day of birth is unique in the Genshin Impact cast thus far. Note that new characters could be born on either February 2 or September 24 down the line. The above information came from a datamine from Honey Hunter.

If miHoYo changes the dates, this article will be updated accordingly. Until then, this information is the most up-to-date data that Travelers can publically see online.

The following Fontaine characters have unknown days of birth due to not being playable in any beta test:

Clorinde

Furina

Navia

Neuvillette

Sigewinne

Wriothesley

Similarly, Arlecchino's data is not present at the moment. All of the Fontaine characters listed above are yet to be datamined or officially announced by miHoYo. Travelers would have to be patient to get more news on these units.

New characters who debut in the Fontaine updates will have their birthdays listed here for future reference. Since there isn't any to mention at the moment, this section will be empty until new leaks or official news reveal more. Until then, one could only guess when Arlecchino or unrevealed characters like the Sumeru Mummy were born.

What happens on Genshin Impact birthdays?

Genshin Impact characters have birthdays that correspond with real-life dates. For example, if a player were to log in on February 2 (at least, based on the server time), they would receive letters from Lyney and Lynette. Inside that mail would be some flavor text alongside some rewards.

The exact gifts vary from one year to another. Most notably, signature dishes are almost always included. That means Travelers could obtain the food they otherwise couldn't get due to not having the character required to cook them. One other reward of note is official artwork. Basically, a character will get some unique official art made on their day of birth.

Not only that, but Travelers should also expect tons of fan art to be made and posted on social media on those dates.

