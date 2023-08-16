A general rule of thumb is that Fontaine characters are the best units for diving underwater in Genshin Impact. All playable units can submerge themselves and swim to the bottom. However, the reason people from Fontaine excel in diving underwater, by comparison, is because they have a unique feature: they can plunge upward out of the water like a dolphin.

Some Fontaine entities even have Passives that encourage players to swim underwater. Units from past regions obviously don't have these abilities since there was no diving mechanics in Version Updates prior to Genshin Impact 4.0. More Fontaine units will be introduced in future patches, so let's focus on what's available in Version 4.0.

List of best characters to dive underwater with in Genshin Impact 4.0

Only Fontaine characters can do the move on the left (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the best Genshin Impact characters to use for diving underwater:

Hydro Traveler

Freminet

Lynette

Lyney

Any future playable character who comes from Fontaine can be added to this list. Lynette and Freminet — the latter of which will be playable in 4.0's second half — are the most useful due to their Passives.

The former is a free character anybody with Adventure Rank 25+ can get, and one of her Passives shows Recovery Orbs on the map as well as buffs the Aquatic Stamina you can recover by 25% when touching them. One of Freminet's Passives lowers the rate at which your Aquatic Stamina decreases.

Note: Non-Hydro variants of the Traveler do not get the dolphin jump ability.

Dolphin jump

One incredibly convenient feature exclusive to Fontaine characters (and the Hydro Traveler) in Genshin Impact is that they can perform a dolphin jump. This video above demonstrates that technique clearly; Fontaine units and the Traveler are able to make a significantly fast jump above the water.

That means these characters are the most convenient options to use while diving underwater since they can leave it the most quickly whenever necessary. The few seconds you save each time you use this technique will add up over time.

One easy way to tell if a unit can perform this move is by looking at the little blue orb next to them. If it glows with a yellow aura or a moving dark blue aura, then that means you can use the dolphin jump with that person.

Other diving tips

You get this tutorial after interacting with the Statue of the Seven in Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a general list of tips associated with this feature that Genshin Impact players should know:

Only select parts of Fontaine allow you to go underwater.

You can unlock this feature by interacting with the Statue of the Seven in Fontaine.

You cannot drown in Fontaine when affected by its Blessing (this includes swimming on the surface of the water).

Regaining Aquatic Stamina can be done by not moving.

Xenochromatic Creature abilities are only available when you're underwater.

There is a ton of new content to take advantage of in Fontaine thanks to the ability to dive underwater. Remember to use Fontaine characters, especially those with helpful Passives like Lynette, while exploring this whole new ecosystem.

