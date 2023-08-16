How to dive underwater in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has finally released its version 4.0 update, and the new Fontaine region has a ton of surprises for everyone. One of the major updates in the game is the new underwater swimming feature, that allows travelers to explore the lakes of Fontaine, which was not possible until now. However, it should be noted that you cannot gain the ability to dive just by entering Fontaine.

The swimming mechanism is only possible inside the Nation of Hydro. This article will cover a few things that Genshin Impact players need to know about diving underwater in Fontaine and also recommend some of the best characters to use underwater.

Genshin Impact: Fontaine introduces new diving feature

Fontaine's Blessings (Image via HoYoverse)

The first and most important thing to note here is that Genshin Impact players need the Fontaine's Blessings to gain the ability to dive underwater. Luckily, there is no quest or special task requirement for this. You can obtain the blessing when you interact with the Statue of The Seven in Fontaine for the first time. Doing so will also open the tutorial, as shown in the image above.

After that, you can head to any explorable underwater area for your first diving experience. Thanks to this new feature, Genshin Impact players can explore nearly the entire underwater area in Fontaine. Speaking of which, it is important to remember that the diving feature is not available in other regions, and will remain exclusive to the Nation of Hydro.

Furthermore, there is no oxygen bar, so you can swim for as long as you want. Although you will expend Aquatic Stamina whenever you use sprint, it can be restored by touching Revival Orb or resting at one spot.

Best characters to use for diving

Freminet introduction scene from 4.0 trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

A lot of exploration and quests in Fontaine will take place in underwater locations. While travelers can use any character to swim in these areas, there are a few entities that can make exploration easier and more efficient. Here is a list of already released and upcoming units that will likely be good for diving underwater:

Lynette

Freminet

Neuvillette

Lynette is a really good character to have on the team while swimming underwater. One of her passives marks the locations of nearby Revival Orbs on the mini-map. In addition, it also increases the underwater Stamina and HP regeneration by touching the orb by 25%. Fortunately, Lynette can also be obtained for free, so every player above AR 25 should have her.

Freminet will be released in the second phase of the ongoing patch and there is no information about his kit. However, he was introduced as an expert diver in the Genshin Impact 4.0 trailer. So it is safe to assume that he too will have a unique passive ability that helps in underwater exploration.

Finally, Neuvillette is also expected to be a good character to use for diving. There are leaks that claim that he might be a Hydro Dragon. Therefore, it is speculated that he should have a good underwater exploration passive as well.