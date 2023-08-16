The long-awaited Genshin Impact 4.0 update is finally out with the brand-new Fontaine region, also known as the Land of Justice. There are currently only three Statues of The Seven in the Hydro nation, and travelers must interact with all of them to light up the entire map. In addition, doing so will also grant Genshin Impact players the Fontaine's Blessings, giving them the ability to swim underwater.

Unlocking the map will also help in exploring new locations, especially in the underwater area, since there are multiple layers. This article will help you unlock all three Statues of The Seven in Fontaine without spoiling the story.

Genshin Impact: How to activate all 3 Statues of The Seven in Fontaine

Romaritime Harbor

Romaritime Harbor Statue (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Statue of The Seven is located in Romaritime Harbor, and unlocking it is pretty simple. You can either start the Archon Quest and follow the story. This will automatically guide you to the Statue's location, but it might take some time since there are several dialogues, and you will meet many new Genshin Impact characters in the process.

Fontaine's Blessing (Image via HoYoverse)

Another option is to not follow the quest and go to Romaritime Harbor. Use the elevator to go up. After reaching the upper floor, go left and unlock the Statue. As mentioned previously, you will also obtain Fontaine's Blessings by interacting with the Statue, granting you the ability to swim underwater.

Court of Fontaine

Statue in the main Fontaine city (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Statue of The Seven is located in the main city, also known as the Court of Fontaine. Since it's pretty far from Romaritime Harbor, use the Aquabus to reach this location. You can also head to this location by simply following the Archon Quest story, and doing so is recommended since it will take less time than using the Aquabus normally.

Once you have reached the Court of Fontaine, turn around and head to the elevator. Go to 4F: Palais Mermonia, which is the highest floor in the area. You should be able to spot the statue as soon as you leave the elevator.

Elynas

Statue of Seven in Elynas (Image via HoYoverse)

For the final Statue of The Seven, go back to Romaritime Harbor and catch the Aquabus. Wait until you pass all the hills on the left side and get off when you spot the red pillar of light of the Statue of Seven. Fortunately, there are no elevators here, and you can just head straight to its location and unlock it.

After unlocking all three Statues of Seven, you will also unlock a new Genshin Impact achievement, Continental Explorer: Land of Harmonious Springs (II), which is worth five Primogems.