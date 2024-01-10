Genshin Impact Fontaine commissions with hidden achievements

Genshin Impact's latest Fontaine region introduced a plethora of quests, including new daily commissions. This title also has hidden achievements associated with some of these commissions, and completionists may be curious about how to obtain them. As of this writing, five trophies are up for grabs, and obtaining them will reward you with 25 Primogems.

For interested players, this article will list all five hidden achievements that can be obtained by completing Fontaine daily commissions in Genshin Impact. It will also mention the names of the particular commissions you will need to undertake to get the same.

Every Genshin Impact Fontaine daily commission with hidden achievements

Version 4.3 of Genshin Impact has five hidden achievements that you can obtain by completing ten different daily commissions. However, it is important to note that commissions are given out randomly, and you may have to wait for a long time before they appear in-game. You will also be required to complete some of them several times.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all the hidden achievements and their rewards in Genshin Impact:

Office on the Avenue : 5x Primogems

: 5x Primogems Not Your Average Joe : 5x Primogems

: 5x Primogems Aesthetic Critique : 5x Primogems

: 5x Primogems Second Childhood : 5x Primogems

: 5x Primogems New Inspiration! New Products!: 5x Primogems

Office on the Avenue

To obtain the Office on the Avenue achievement, you have to complete the "Tales From the Court" daily commission. There are three versions of this mission involving Isadora, Staelle, and Livre. Doing all three will earn you the aforementioned achievement and five Primogems.

Not Your Average Joe

Get a Drink at Least! commission (Image via YouTube/HeadStart Gaming)

You can obtain this hidden achievement by completing the "Get a Drink at Least!" commission a few times. In it, you have to prepare coffee at the Court of Fontaine cafe. There are two steps to completing this commission.

The first requires you to brew one of four types of coffee for customers each time you do this commission. Brewing two cups of two different coffee types is the next step. This is how you can brew each type of coffee:

Latte version: Coffee > Milk > Foam.

Coffee > Milk > Foam. Espresso version: Coffee > Coffee.

Coffee > Coffee. Milk Coffee version: Coffee > Milk > Cream.

Coffee > Milk > Cream. Clarity Coffee version: Coffee > Water.

When you get the "Get a Drink at Least!" daily commission again after the previous steps, the NPC, Arouet, will ask you to create a "Special Blend." You can make it with Rainbow Rose.

After doing that and finishing the mission, you will obtain the Not Your Average Joe achievement.

Aesthetic Critique

Aesthetic Critique: Self-Critique commission (Image via YouTube/HeadStart Gaming)

The Aesthetic Critique achievement in Genshin Impact requires you to complete three different daily commissions featuring the NPC Depierris. Here are the three commissions required:

Aesthetic Critique: Principles of Aesthetics x Twice

Aesthetic Critique: Practice of Aesthetics

Aesthetic Critique: Self-Critique

It's noteworthy that the last commission in this quest chain has two variants; however, completing either will get you the hidden achievement.

Second Childhood

Second Childhood is an achievement that can be obtained by completing three different daily commissions under the "Their Childhood" storyline. It is a recurring quest where the Traveler and Paimon have to engage in a game of hide and seek with children — Aurele, Verut, and Lovi — in Fontaine.

Here are the three required dailies:

Their Childhood x Twice

Their Childhood: Time Waits for No One

Their Childhood: City Caper

New Inspiration! New Products!

Time to Drink commission (Image via YouTube/melownsoda)

Obtaining this achievement involves trying out Fonta, Fontaine's own refreshing drink. You will have to assist an NPC called Heinry in the New Fontaine Research Insitute and complete the following two daily commissions:

Refreshing Fonta, a Font of Refreshment! x Thrice

Time to Drink

