How to unlock Fontaine commissions in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 4.0 update has released the highly anticipated Fontaine region for you to enjoy. The community took no time to explore the unknown regions for resources and other in-game rewards. During the exploration, many noticed that Fontaine's daily commissions cannot be accessed right away, as they did in the Sumeru region.

It appears the daily commissions are locked behind certain quests that Genshin Impact players must complete. Specifically, you must complete the two new Archon Quests, which will unlock a new World Quest where you will interact with Katheryne to unlock the commissions. Here is everything you need to know.

Genshin Impact: How to unlock Fontaine's Daily Commissions?

Fontaine's Adventurer Guild & Katheryne (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, you will have to complete the following Archon Quests to unlock Fontaine's daily commissions:

Soloist's Prologue. The City of Rains and Remembrance. Lies Cast Shadows Under Gathered Lights. Like the Faint Moonlight of Yesteryear. The Truth, Lost With the Rain. When All Return to the Waters.

Completing When All Return to the Waters quests will unlock Another Horizon of Adventure World Quest. Here, you just need to interact with Katheryne, which will then unlock Fontaine's daily commission in your world.

Update Adventurer Handbook

Change region to Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

You should be aware that the new Daily Commissions will not be available right away. Make the necessary changes to get access:

Open Adventurer Handbook.

Click on the Commission section located on the left.

Select the dropdown menu on the top right. Change the region from Random/ Mondstadt/ Liyue/ Inazuma/ Sumeru to Fontaine.

Wait until the following Daily Reset.

After the Daily Reset, Genshin Impact players should have some new Daily Commissions to complete in Sumeru. They will be given four options at random from the current pool, some of which may be linked to new Achievements.

A dedicated player can easily finish all the Archon Quests and the subsequent World Quest in a single day. Despite the number of quests you will have to complete, the process for unlocking Daily Commissions for Fontaine is very similar to the process in other regions.

Both Sumeru and Inazuma required the completion of some Archon Quests and another World Quest, so those visiting Genshin Impact 4.0's new region shouldn't be surprised by the entire process.

Unlocking Fontaine's Reputation System

Find Euphrasie near the Steambird HQ (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking the Reputation system in the new region is largely the same, with the exception that you receive a different World Quest called Steambird Interview where they interact with the Chief Editor of Steambird.

To gain access to that World Quest, you must complete all the Archon Quests from Genshin Impact 4.0, including the first and second Acts of Chapter III.