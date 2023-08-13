The Steambird in Genshin Impact: Everything important to know about Fontaine's Newspaper

The Steambird is the main newspaper in the Court of Fontaine. It is the most popular newspaper in Genshin Impact and has avid readers all across Teyvat. Travelers who participated in the version 3.7 main event may recall Charlotte, who was a reporter from Fontaine and is expected to be an upcoming playable character. With the Hydro Nation's release just around the corner in the forthcoming 4.0 update, many fans are curious to know more about The Steambird.

Euphrasie is an upcoming NPC from Fontaine and is the Chief Editor of The Steambird. As per the lore, she has even covered the Travelers' in-game journey multiple times. Other notable reporters for this newspaper include Charlotte and Astrologist Mona Megistus.

This article will cover everything that is known about The Steambird till version 3.8.

Genshin Impact 4.0 to introduce The Steambird newspaper from Fontaine

Charlotte as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

As Teyvat's main source of news, The Steambird is quite popular amongst Genshin Impact's cast. It has been mentioned multiple times in the lore until the current version 3.8. Euphrasie has reported on all of the Travelers' heroics in the previous nations of Mondstadt and Inazuma.

During the Evermotion Mechanical Painting event, Felix Youge, an event-exclusive NPC, revealed that the Travelers' battle with Dvalin made headlines in The Steambird for three whole weeks. There were even full-page hand-drawn illustrations about it. He informed that the newspaper's sales hit record numbers at that point. According to him, they described the Traveler as a straight-shooting knight.

When Charlotte met Kaedehara Kazuha during the Genshin Impact's version 3.7 flagship event, she was awed by his presence due to the latter making headlines in The Steambird for his role in the Inazuma Archong Quests. Kazuha captured the imagination of everyone in Fontaine due to the fact that he was able to block Raiden Shogun's Musou no Hitotachi.

Some notable reporters from The Steambird in Genshin Impact

1) Charlotte

Charlotte's official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Charlotte (Cryo) is an upcoming character from Fontaine who is a reporter for The Steambird. She is among the key characters in Genshin Impact's version 3.7 flagship event "Duel! The Summoners' Summit!." Travelers encounter her in Mondstadt and help her solve the mystery of Genius Invokation Card thieves.

In the game's lore, Lady Ningguang seems to admire Charlotte's reporting. She considers her a capable and insightful journalist, as per Baiwen.

2) Mona Megistus

Mona Megistus as seen in-game (Image via Twitter/DailyMona_)

Astrologer Mona Megistus (Hydro) is a Genshin Impact character who is also a columnist for The Steambird. While many players may recall Mona's financial struggles as implied by her Story Quest and the Daily Commission "Owe Mora, Pay Mora," she has taken a job as a featured writer.

Mona is known across the seven nations for her column "All Things Astrological." After the previous writer retired, he suggested Mona to the Editor-in-Chief. She is known for her academic approach to Astrology, even though it is a little hard for the general audience to understand.

3) Gaston

Gaston as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Gaston is an NPC that can be found at The Palace of Alcazarzaray in Genshin Impact. He is also a reporter for The Steambird and has traveled to Sumeru in hopes of interviewing the mysterious Architect who designed the palace. Unbeknownst to him, it is Kaveh who has designed the impressive monument.

By chatting with Gaston, players can receive four Adventurer's Experience.