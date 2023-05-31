All 8 Evermotion Mechanical Painting puzzles in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact 3.7, Evermotion Mechanical Painting has unlocked all eight challenges for players to complete. As a part of the latest event, Duel! The Summoner's Summit, you will need to complete its event challenges to collect all the exciting Genshin Invokation TCG rewards from the event page.

You must complete two puzzles in each nation. Completing these puzzles will each reward you with 30 Primogems and other additional resources for free. In this article, you can learn how to solve all the Evermotion Mechanical Painting puzzles in Genshin Impact 3.7 update.

Genshin Impact 3.7: All 8 Evermotion Mechanical Painting puzzles and solution

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Mondstadt I & II

Mondstadt I & II puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Day 1 Challenges of Evermotion Mechanical Painting in Genshin Impact will be featured in Mondstadt, where you must solve the gear puzzles to unveil the pictures. To solve the first puzzle, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Switch Surface I with Surface II

Medium Gear for Column I and Column II

Large Gear for Column IV

That should complete the Mondstadt I puzzle as all the green gears light up. Here is how you can solve the Mondstadt II puzzle:

Switch Surface I with Surface II

Medium Gear for Column I

Large Gear for Column II and Column III

Completing both these puzzles will reward you with 60 Primogems and weapon enhancement materials available in Mondstadt.

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Liyue I & II

Liyue I & II puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Evermotion Mechanical Painting Day 2 challenges in Genshin Impact will take place in Liyue Harbor. Follow these steps to complete the Liyue I puzzle:

Rotate Surface I three times

Rotate Surface II three times

Small Gear for Column I

Medium Gear for Columns II and IV

Large Gear for Column III

Once that is complete, Genshin Impact players can go ahead and solve the Liyue II puzzle using these simple instructions:

Rotate Surface III one time

Large Gear for Columns I and III

Medium Gear for Column II

You can collect over 60 Primogems as a reward for completing both the puzzles and unveiling new paintings. You will also be rewarded with Liyue weapon enhancement materials.

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Inazuma I & II

Inazuma I & II puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's Day 3 challenges will bring players to Inazuman to complete the Evermotion Mechanical Painting puzzles. Here is how you can solve Inazuma I puzzle:

Switch Surface I with Surface III

Rotate Surface II three times

Medium Gear for Columns I and II

Large Gear for Columns III and IV

Here is a step-by-step process to solve the Inazuma II puzzle:

Rotate Surface I and Surface II once

Rotate Surface III twice

Large Gear for Columns II and V

Medium Gear for Columns III and IV

Similar to previous challenges, you will receive another 60 Primogems and Inazuman weapon enhancement materials as an event completion reward.

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Sumeru I & II

Sumeru I & II puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Genshin Impact players must travel to Port Ormos in Sumeru to complete the Day 4 challenges of Evermotion Mechanical Painting. To solve Sumeru I challenges, follow these steps:

Switch Surface I with II

Switch Surface II with III

Large Gear for Columns I and V

Medium Gear for Columns II and IV

Once done with the first Sumeru puzzle, Genshin Impact players will be able to solve the Sumeru II puzzle using these simple instructions:

Switch Surface I with II

Switch Surface II with III

Large Gear for Columns I and V

Medium Gear for Columns III and IV

Completing the last challenges will reward you with 60 Primogems and weapon enhancement materials from Sumeru.

Poll : 0 votes