Genshin Impact Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Liyue 1 & 2 Guide

Genshin Impact's latest event, Duel! The Summoner's Summit has unlocked the Liyue challenges for players to participate. Out of all four game modes, players might have the most difficulty solving Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Invoker. In this game mode, players will have to arrange the gears in a way the green center is lit up.

The Day 2 challenges will include solving two mechanical paintings in Liyue. Successful completion of both puzzles will reward players with 60 Primogems and other exciting in-game rewards. In this article, we will guide players to solve Liyue I and Liyue II puzzles in Genshin Impact 3.7 update.

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Day 2 solution guide in Genshin Impact 3.7

LIYUE PUZZLE I

It should look like this after rotating surfaces (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.7 has unlocked Day 2 challenges for the flagship event, Duel! The Summoner's Summit. The new challenges of Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Invoker takes place in Liyue, where players must rotate the surfaces to solve the puzzles.

To solve the Liyue I puzzle, start by rotating the surfaces to bring the axles to the right position. Rotate both Surface I and Surface II three times each so it looks similar to the picture above.

The solution will look this (Image via HoYoverse)

Once done with rotations, the axles will be in the right positions. All Genshin Impact players have to do is arrange the correct gear parts. Follow this list to place the gear parts on the correct gear columns:

Gear Column 1: Small Gear

Gear Column 2: Medium Gear

Gear Column 3: Large Gear

Gear Column 4: Medium Gear

Arranging all the gear parts on the columns will automatically light up the green centers, indicating the completion of the Liyue I puzzle.

LIYUE II PUZZLE

Only one rotation is needed (Image via HoYoverse)

While Liyue II will allow players to swap the location of Surface I and II, it is not required to solve the puzzles in Genshin Impact. Start by rotating the Surface III once so it looks similar to the picture above. From here, players only need to place the correct gear parts on the columns to complete the puzzle.

Complete solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the list of the correct parts:

Gear Column 1: Large Gear

Gear Column 2: Medium Gear

Gear Column 3: Large Gear

The green centers should light up as soon as all the gears are connected, completing the Liyue II puzzle in the game. Overall, this is everything the Day 2 challenges offer in Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Invoker.

Do not forget to claim your 60 Primogems and other in-game rewards from the event page after completing both challenges in the 3.7 update.

