The flagship event of Genshin Impact version 3.7 has begun. During the event, players can participate in four different types of gameplay, including the Evermotion Mechanical Painting. Most experienced players might already be familiar with this. In this mini-game, Genshin Impact players must restore several Evermotion Mechanical Paintings by arranging the right gears to their appropriate positions.

The Day I of this puzzle includes two paintings from Mondstadt. Players can win up to 60 Primogems and other in-game rewards by completing both. This is a guide on how to solve the Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Mondstadt I and II puzzles in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Evermotion Mechanical Painting Day I Mondstadt puzzle guide

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Mondstadt I

Evermotion Mechanical Painting Puzzle I (Image via HoYoverse)

When you start the first game, you will see a "Swap" option on the right side of this screen. Since only two surfaces in the puzzle can be moved, use the Swap option to change their positions. Now all that is left to be done is to put the right gear in the right place, which is very simple.

There are four gear columns but five parts. To complete the challenge, put the Medium Gears on columns one and two, and place the Large Gear on column four. This puzzle won't need the Small Gears and the third column. The end result should look like the one in the above image. Luckily, this mini-game has no time limit, so you can take your time solving the puzzles.

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Mondstadt II

Evermotion Mechanical Painting Puzzle II (Image via HoYoverse)

Just like the previous puzzle, begin by swapping the two Surfacese, only this time they are placed diagonally. For this challenge, there are only three gear columns and four parts. To solve Evermotion Mechanical Painting Mondstadt II, place the Medium Gear on column one and the Large Gears on columns two and three. Once again, the Small Gear will not be used, and the end result should match the one in the above image.

Evermotion Mechanical Painting Day 1 rewards

Evermotion Mechanical Painting rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can obtain after completing Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Mondstadt I and II puzzle challenges in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x60

Evermotion Mechanical Painting - Knights of Favonius Library x1

Evermotion Mechanical Painting - Dawn Winery x1

Debris of Decarabian's City x6

Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth x6

Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator x6

This concludes the Day 1 Genshin Impact Evermotion Mechanical Painting puzzle guide. The rest of the challenges in this event are time-gated, and new parts will be unlocked every two days.

