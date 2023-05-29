The third part of the Genshin Impact version 3.7's Evermotion Mechanical Painting takes place in Inazuma, the Land of Eternity. Once again, players must solve gear puzzles and unveil two mystery paintings. Like in previous challenges, Travelers must fix all the surfaces by rotating or switching their positions and placing the right gears in the right columns.

Solving both puzzles will reward players with 60 Primogems and other event items. This Genshin Impact article aims to guide players in completing the Evermotion Mechanical Painting Day 3 challenge: Inazuma I and II.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Evermotion Mechanical Painting Day 3 Inazuma puzzle guide

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Inazuma I

Evermotion Mechanical Painting Inazuma I (Image via HoYoverse)

Below is a step-by-step guide to solving Evermotion Mechanical Painting Inazuma I puzzle:

Swap Surface 1 with Surface 3

Rotate Surface 2 three times

Place the Medium Gear on Gear Column 1

Put the second Medium Gear on Gear column 2

Place the Large Gear on Gear column 3

Insert Large gear on Gear column 4

One unused large gear part will remain in this challenge, but Travelers need not worry about it.

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Inazuma II

Evermotion Mechanical Painting Inazuma II (Image via HoYoverse)

This challenge has six gear parts but only five Gear Columns, which may confuse many players. Follow these simple steps to solve the second Inazuma Evermotion Mechanical Painting puzzle:

Rotate Surface 1 one time

Rotate Surface 2 one time

Rotate Surface 3 two times

Put a Large Gear on Gear Column 2

Place the Medium Gear on Gear column 3

Put the other Medium Gear on Gear column 4

Insert the Large Gear on Gear Column 5

The small gears and Column 1 will not be used in this solution. The final result should match the above image, and the paintings will be restored.

All Evermotion Mechanical Painting Day 3 rewards

Get up to 60 Primogems by solving both puzzles (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the rewards that travelers can obtain by solving both Inazuma I and II puzzles in Genshin Impact's Evermotion Mechanical Painting event:

Primogems x60

Evermotion Mechanical Painting - Tenshukaku x1

Evermotion Mechanical Painting - Sangonomiya Shrine x1

Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea x6

Narukami's Joy x6

Mask of the Tiger's Bite x6

This concludes the guide for Genshin Impact Evermotion Mechanical Painting Day 3 puzzles. The fourth and final part of this challenge will be unlocked on May 31, 2023, and take place in Sumeru. It will reward players with 60 Primogems and other in-game items.

Poll : 0 votes