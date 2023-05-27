Liyue 1-2 puzzle solutions for Genshin Impact Evermotion Mechanical Painting

The first two Liyue puzzles in Genshin Impact 3.7's Evermotion Mechanical Painting event aren't too hard to solve. Nonetheless, some readers just want to get the solutions for them as soon as possible to claim their rewards. Each completed puzzle will award players 30 Primogems, a Furnishing, and some materials. Beating Liyue I and II shouldn't take players very long.

This guide will start with Liyue I first and then move on to Liyue II. Travelers should have already completed the previous Mondstadt puzzles by this point. Travelers who follow this guide should be able to solve everything without much of a problem since the solution is the same for everybody.

Genshin Impact guide: Evermotion Mechanical Painting's Liyue I puzzle solution

This is the first puzzle's solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a step-by-step solution to easily solve Evermotion Mechanical Painting's Liyue I puzzle:

Rotate Surface I three times. Afterward, rotate Surface II three times as well. Gear Column 1: Put a Small Gear in it. Gear Column 2: Place a Medium Gear here. Gear Column 3: Insert a Large Gear. Gear Column 4: Put a Medium Gear here.

There may be other ways to solve it, but the above suggestion works fine and should only take Genshin Impact players a few seconds. You will be able to claim the following rewards once you complete this task:

30 Primogems

1x Evermotion Mechanical Painting - Liyue Harbor Wharf

3x Lustrous Stone from Guyun

3x Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir

3x Piece of Aerosiderite

Make sure to claim those rewards once you're able to. Otherwise, it's time to cover the second puzzle tied to Liyue.

Evermotion Mechanical Painting's Liyue II puzzle solution

The second solution that readers came here for (Image via HoYoverse)

The following step-by-step guide will help Genshin Impact players seeking to complete the Liyue II puzzle:

Rotate Surface III one time. Gear Column I: Put a Large Gear here. Gear Column II: Place a Medium Gear in this spot. Gear Column III: Finally, put a Large Gear to finish everything.

This solution is even easier than the last one. Here is a list of all rewards you'll receive for completing it:

30 Primogems

1x Evermotion Mechanical Painting - Wangshu Inn

3x Lustrous Stone from Guyun

3x Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir

3x Piece of Aerosiderite

That's the end of the current puzzles.

When will the next puzzles come out?

There are a few more to be released in the upcoming days (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of dates for when Genshin Impact players can expect to do the next parts of Evermotion Mechanical Painting:

Inazuma I: May 29, 2023

May 29, 2023 Inazuma II: May 29, 2023

May 29, 2023 Sumeru I: May 31, 2023

May 31, 2023 Sumeru II: May 31, 2023

All of the above will happen at 4:00 server time for their respective dates. Inazuma and Sumeru's variants will each give players 30 Primogems and other minor loot once completed. That means Travelers can expect to get 240 Primogems in total from Evermotion Mechanical Painting.

Genshin Impact players have until June 12, 2023, to complete everything from this portion of the Duel! The Summoners' Summit! event.

