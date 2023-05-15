HoYoverse has officially announced all the rerun banners of the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 update, which will be released on May 24, 2023. As fans await their favorite characters to return, many might be curious about how much Primogems and other gacha currencies they can save in the next patch.

There are several ways to obtain these premium items in the game, such as Daily Commissions, World Quests, and Welkin Moon. However, players must be careful about spending their Primogems and Fates in the next update since the developers are bringing back some of the most popular units in the game, including Kazuha and Yae Miko.

This article will provide a rough approximation of the total Primogems and Fates one can save for these banners in the Genshin Impact version 3.7.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Total Primogems, Acquaint Fates, and Intertwined Fates calculation

During the Genshin Impact version 3.7 Special Program, the developers revealed the upcoming update's content, revealing new events and characters. After this, a popular Genshin Impact fan page on Twitter called WFP shared a rough estimate of the total amount of Primogems and Intertwined Fates that players can save in the v3.7 update.

Here is a brief summary of how many Primogems and Fates F2P fans can earn in the upcoming v3.7 patch:

Permanent content

Daily Commision: 2520 Primogems

2520 Primogems Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems

1800 Primogems HoYoLAB Daily Check-in: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Version 3.7 update compensation: 600 Primogems

600 Primogems Version 3.8 livestream: 300 Primogems

300 Primogems Yoimiya's Story Quest II: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Kaveh's Hangout Event: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Character test runs: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Achievements: 30 Primogems

30 Primogems Paimon's Bargain: 10 Intertwined Fates

Limited time event

Duel! The Summoner's Summit!: 1,000 Primogems

1,000 Primogems Feast of the Departed Warriors: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems Fayz Trials: Hypostasis: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems Divine Ingenuity: Collector's Chapter: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems Misc codes and web events: 200 Primogems

This amounts to a total of 7,990 Primogems or roughly 50 pulls, which, unfortunately, is not enough to guarantee even one 5-star item from the banners. Note that the above calculations do not include Acquaint and Intertwined Fates.

Here is a list of all the F2P Fates that players can obtain from different sources:

Paimon's Bargain

Intertwined Fates x10

Acquaint Fates x10

Battle Pass

Acquaint Fates x5

Adding them will give 10 Intertwined and 15 Acquaint Fates, which is roughly 4000 Primogems.

Welkin and Battle Pass users can earn 30 to 40 additional pulls

Genshin Impact Battle Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can get up to 3,780 Primogems and 600 Genesis Crystals over 42 days by buying the Blessings of the Welkin Moon. Unlocking the Battle Pass will also get them additional four Intertwined Fates and another 680 Primogems.

Finally, combining all the previous estimations with the amount earned from buying Welkin Moon and Battle Pass can get a player a total of 17,690 Primogems or 110 pulls, including the Standard Wishes. Removing the 15 Acquaint Fates from the calculations will still guarantee a player at least one 5-star character from the upcoming banners.

