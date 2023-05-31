Sumeru Evermotion Mechanical Painting guide for Genshin Impact: Puzzle 1 & 2 solutions

Genshin Impact has launched the last part of Evermotion Mechanical Painting, which will take place in Sumeru, the land of Wisdom. To solve the Sumeru gear puzzles, players must fix the Surfaces' location with the swap or rotate function. They must fit the columns with gears in the right order so that all the green gears light up.

Completing the gear puzzles earns you 60 Primogems and other exciting in-game rewards. This guide aims to help you solve the puzzles in Evermotion Mechanical Painting Day 4 challenge: Sumeru I and II in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Day 4 Guide for Evermotion Mechanical Painting Sumeru puzzles

SUMERU I

The correct location of Surfaces will look this (Image via HoYoverse)

Begin by swapping the Surfaces to bring the gear columns to their correct locations in Sumeru I puzzle in Genshin Impact. Swap Surface I and Surface II, then Surface II with Surface III. The picture above references how the board should look after switching the Surfaces.

Sumeru I puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Thereafter, add the gears. Here is a list of all gears and their correct location:

Gear Column 1: Large Gear

Gear Column 2: Medium Gear

Gear Column 3: No Gear required

Gear Column 4: Medium Gear

Gear Column 5: Large Gear

As mentioned above, you need not input any gears to column 3 to complete the Sumeru I puzzle.

SUMERU II

It should look like this after using Swap (Image via HoYoverse)

Like previous puzzles, Genshin Impact players must switch places of Surfaces to bring the axles to their respective locations. The picture above references how the board will look after using the swap function. To get here, swap Surface I and Surface II, then Surface II with Surface III.

Sumeru II puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of which gears will go into the columns:

Gear Column 1: Large Gear

Gear Column 2: No Gear required

Gear Column 3: Medium Gear

Gear Column 4: Medium Gear

Gear Column 5: Large Gear

Once again, you can solve the Sumeru II puzzle without using all gears or columns.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Evermotion Mechanical Painting Day 4 rewards

Event reward page preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all rewards players will obtain after completing Sumeru I and Sumeru II puzzles in Evermotion Mechanical Painting:

Primogems x 60

Evermotion Mechanical Painting - Sumeru City x 1

Evermotion Mechanical Painting - Tandoori Roast Chicken x 1

Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew x 6

Oasis Garden's Kindness x 6

Remnant Glow of Scorching Might x 6

Players can also check out our Genshin Impact on how to solve puzzles from Mondstadt, Liyue, or Inazuma.

