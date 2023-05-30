The Evermotion Mechanical Painting is one of the game modes in the ongoing event of Genshin Impact. In this challenge, travelers must place the gear components on the right columns to restore the paintings. To complete all the challenges, Genshin Impact players must travel to different nations and solve the Evermotion Mechanical Painting puzzles based on the region.

Each nation offers two puzzles with different types of mechanisms, and the difficulty level increases with each challenge. This article will guide players on how to solve all the Evermotion Mechanical Painting puzzles from Day 1 to 3 in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Evermotion Mechanical Painting Day 1, 2, and 3 Puzzles guide

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Mondstadt I

Evermotion Mechanical Painting Puzzle I (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a step-by-step guide to solve the Day 1 Mondstadt I puzzle of Evermotion Mechanical Painting:

Use the swap option to switch Surface I with Surface II.

Gear Column I : Medium Gear.

: Medium Gear. Gear Column II : Medium Gear.

: Medium Gear. Gear Column III : No gears here.

: No gears here. Gear Column IV: Large Gear.

That's it for the first puzzle, and below is the list of rewards Genshin Impact players can get by completing it:

Primogems x30

Evermotion Mechanical Painting - Knights of Favonius Library x1

Debris of Decarabian's City x3

Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth x3

Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator x3

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Mondstadt II

Evermotion Mechanical Painting Puzzle II (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the steps below to complete the Mondstadt II challenge:

Swap Surface I with Surface II.

Gear Column I : Medium Gear.

: Medium Gear. Gear Column II : Large Gear.

: Large Gear. Gear Column III: Large Gear.

Here is the list of rewards for completing the second Evermotion Mechanical Painting puzzle:

Primogems x30

Evermotion Mechanical Painting - Dawn Winery x1

Debris of Decarabian's City x3

Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth x3

Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator x3

That's all for the Day 1 Mondstadt paintings.

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Liyue I

Liyue I puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Below is a step-by-step solution to easily solve the Liyue I painting puzzle:

Rotate Surface I and II three times.

Gear Column 1 : Small Gear.

: Small Gear. Gear Column 2 : Medium Gear.

: Medium Gear. Gear Column 3 : Large Gear.

: Large Gear. Gear Column 4: Medium Gear.

Genshin Impact players will be able to obtain the following rewards for solving Liyue I puzzle:

Primogems x30

Evermotion Mechanical Painting - Liyue Harbor Wharf x1

Lustrous Stone from Guyun x3

Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir x3

Piece of Aerosiderite x3

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Liyue II

Mechanical Painting Liyue II (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the step below to complete the Liyue II puzzle:

Rotate Surface III once.

Gear Column I : Large Gear.

: Large Gear. Gear Column II : Medium Gear.

: Medium Gear. Gear Column III: Large Gear.

Here are the rewards for completing the second Liyue painting:

Primogems x30

Evermotion Mechanical Painting - Wangshu Inn x1

Lustrous Stone from Guyun x3

Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir x3

Piece of Aerosiderite x3

That's all for Liyue paintings.

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Inazuma I

Evermotion Mechanical Painting Inazuma I (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a step-by-step solution for Inazuma I puzzle:

Swap Surface 1 with Surface 3

Rotate Surface 2 three times

Gear Column I: Medium Gear

Medium Gear Gear column II: Medium Gear.

Medium Gear. Gear column III: Large Gear.

Large Gear. Gear column IV: Large Gear.

Genshin Impact players can claim the following rewards for completing the first Inazuma painting:

Primogems x30

Evermotion Mechanical Painting - Tenshukaku x1

Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea x3

Narukami's Joy x3

Mask of the Tiger's Bite x3

Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Inazuma II

Evermotion Mechanical Painting Inazuma II (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these simple steps to solve the Evermotion Mechanical Painting Inazuma II puzzle:

Rotate Surface I and II one time.

Rotate Surface III two times.

Gear Column I: No gears.

No gears. Gear Column II : Large Gear.

: Large Gear. Gear column III: Medium Gear.

Medium Gear. Gear column IV: Medium Gear.

Medium Gear. Gear Column V: Large Gear.

Here is a list of rewards for doing the second Inazuma puzzle:

Primogems x30

Evermotion Mechanical Painting - Sangonomiya Shrine x1

Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea x3

Narukami's Joy x3

Mask of the Tiger's Bite x3

This concludes the guide to solving all the Evermotion Mechanical Painting puzzles from Day 1 to 3 in Genshin Impact. The final puzzle will be unlocked on May 31, 2023, and will take place in Sumeru.

