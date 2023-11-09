Genshin Impact Charlotte build guide

Genshin Impact's latest 4.2 update introduced the delightful reporter, Charlotte, as a playable entity. Many players have obtained this new 4-star Cryo unit from the character banners. She is an excellent healer who offers good off-field Cryo application and can fit into several teams. Charlotte's kit provides healing based on her Attack. Therefore, gamers should prioritize this stat to make the most out of her.

It is important to note that she also has a high energy requirement for her Elemental Burst, so players will also need to invest in some Energy Recharge as well.

This article will cover all the different aspects associated with Charlotte's build in Genshin Impact. It will mention her talent priorities, artifacts, and weapon options for optimal performance.

Best Charlotte build for Genshin Impact

Charlotte is currently featured on the limited-time character banners as a 4-star rate-up option in the first half of Genshin Impact's 4.2 update. Players can obtain this Catalyst user from the Cryo element till November 29, 2023.

Charlotte is a reporter for The Steambird newspaper in Fontaine. She is primarily a support character; however, fans can play her as a DPS if they choose. When she uses her Elemental Skill, she can use her camera to mark nearby enemies, similar to Nahida. The ability then deals Cryo damage to the marked foes every 1.5 seconds for the Skill's duration.

Charlotte's Elemental Burst is capable of healing her party members and dealing AoE Cryo damage. Upon casting her Burst, she will heal her teammates based on her Attack and create a Newsflash field. Within its AoE, Monsieur Verite will continuously heal the active character and deal Cryo damage to enemies.

To optimally use Charlotte, gamers will want to ensure she has a high Attack stat so she can provide better heals. Additionally, they will need to build her with around 200-250% Energy Recharge to make sure her Burst is fully charged in times of need.

When it comes to Charlotte's Talent's Priority, players should level them up in this order:

Elemental Burst > Elemental Skill > Normal Attacks

For Main stats on artifact set pieces, they can select the following:

Sands Goblet Circlet ATK% / ER ATK% ATK% / Healing Bonus

The listed Substats should be prioritized for individual artifacts:

ATK%

Energy Recharge

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

Elemental Mastery

Best artifact sets for Charlotte in Genshin Impact

This game offers several viable sets for Charlotte based on her role. Players can either opt for options that can buff her team's damage or select those that will help her provide more effective heals.

Travelers can use the following sets with Charlotte to buff her party members:

Tenacity of the Millelity

Noblesse Oblige

To increase Charlotte's healing, the following artifact sets are recommended:

Ocean-Hued Clam

Maiden Beloved

Best weapons for Charlotte in Genshin Impact

Charlotte can make good use of several Catalysts in this game. However, to mitigate her high energy requirements in the build, it may be easier to go for a weapon that offers Energy Recharge as its secondary stat. As such, the Favonius Codex is a very good weapon for Charlotte.

Her best 5-star Catalyst options are as follows:

Skyward Atlas: This 5-star Catalyst offers high base ATK alongside ATK% secondary stat. Will increase her Elemental damage too.

This 5-star Catalyst offers high base ATK alongside ATK% secondary stat. Will increase her Elemental damage too. Memory of Dust: Although it boasts a lower base ATK than the previous, it offers a higher ATK% secondary stat.

Here are Charlotte's best 4-star and F2P options:

Favonius Codex: It will provide her with Energy Recharge and also generate Energy particles for the whole team if you can build enough Crit Rate on her. Can be very helpful to replenish her Elemental Burst.

It will provide her with Energy Recharge and also generate Energy particles for the whole team if you can build enough Crit Rate on her. Can be very helpful to replenish her Elemental Burst. Oathsworn Eye: This is a great F2P Catalyst for players who acquired this limited-time weapon. It offers ATK% as a secondary stat and improves Energy Recharge after using Elemental Skill.

Beginners can opt for the 3-star weapon, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer, so they can use Charlotte to buff their Main DPS for higher overall damage.

