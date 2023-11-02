Genshin Impact Charlotte ascension materials count and farming routes

The Steambird reporter Charlotte is a 4-star unit in Genshin Impact. She is also the second Cryo character in the game that uses a Catalyst.

Charlotte has an interesting playstyle. For instance, her Elemental Skill is similar to Nahida's, making her a good sub-DPS unit. Additionally, she has healing abilities, which make her a good fit in many Cryo teams. Naturally, many Travelers would want to build the reporter from The Steambird.

This article will cover all the materials needed to level up Charlotte and her talent levels in Genshin Impact. Players can also find the farming locations for these items.

Genshin Impact: Charlotte ascension and talent level-up material guide

Here is a list of all the items needed to max ascend Charlotte and level up all her talents to 10 in Genshin Impact:

Shivada Jade Sliver x1

Shivada Jade Fragment x9

Shivada Jade Chunk x9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x6

Beryl Conch x168

Meshing Gear x36

Mechanical Spur Gear x96

Artificed Dynamic Gear x129

Teachings of Justice x9

Guide to Justice x63

Philosophies of Justice x114

"Tourbillon Device" x46

Crown of Insight x3

The weekly boss item needed to level up Charlotte's talent will be available after unlocking the Trounce Domain in Genshin Impact 4.2.

Another thing to note is that the "Tourbillon Device" is dropped by the Experimental Field Generator. However, this world boss does not drop the Cryo gems needed to level up Cryo characters, so Travelers need to farm another boss to obtain them.

Charlotte ascension and talent materials farming spots

1) Shivada Jade Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Challenge Cryo Regisvine and Cryo Hypostasis to get Shivada Jade (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Charlotte is a Cryo character, she needs Shivada Jade stones for her ascension.

As mentioned earlier, the Experimental Field Generator does not drop these items. Hence, it is best to obtain Shivada Jade Sliver and its higher rarities by challenging the Cryo Hypostasis or Cryo Regisvine.

2) Beryl Conch

Beryl Conch is a local specialty item in Fontaine and is generally found in underwater locations. Charlotte needs 168 conches for her max ascension. Unfortunately, a total of 88 spawns can be farmed on one Genshin Impact map, so travelers would need to wait for the items to respawn.

An alternative to this is to farm Beryl Conch in a friend's world if players want to level up Charlotte as early as possible.

3) Gear drops by Clockwork Meka enemies

Meshing Gear, Mechanical Spur Gear, and Artificed Dynamic Gear are common items dropped by Clockwork Mekas.

This group of enemies can be found all over Fontaine, including the underwater region. On a related note, the Gear drops can also be bought each month from the Paimon Shop using the Starglitter and Stardust.

4) Guide/Teachings/Philosophies of Justice

Teachings of Justice and Domain location (Image via HoYoverse)

To level up Charlotte's talents, Travelers need to farm the Teachings of Justice and its higher rarities. These books can only be obtained from the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain in the underwater Fontaine region on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

5) "Tourbillon Device"

Defeat Experimental Field Generator to get "Tourbillon Device" (Image via HoYoverse)

The "Tourbillon Device" is a character ascension material dropped only by the Experimental Field Generator. The boss can be found inside a colosseum on the mountain to the south of New Fontaine Research Institute.

6) Weekly boss drop for talents

Genshin Impact 4.2 will reportedly release a new weekly boss, which can be unlocked after completing the Fontaine Archon Quest.

The rewards can be claimed only once a week, so it may take a while to level up all three of Charlotte's talents.