Genshin Impact 4.1 is finally available, featuring the new Fontaine region and introducing players to several new enemies, including the two Fatui Operative mobs and two overworld bosses. One of the bosses is the Experimental Field Generator, which drops ascension materials for an upcoming playable character, Wriothesley. However, it should be noted that the new boss drops Geo fragments only.

This guide shows how to reach and unlock the new Experimental Field Generator boss in Genshin Impact. Locating it is very simple, but you may find a couple of enemies on the way. However, they are easy to beat, so there's nothing to worry about.

Genshin Impact 4.1: Experimental Field Generator Boss Location Guide

Unlock the Statue of The Seven and light up the map (Image via HoYoverse)

First, unlock the Statue of The Seven at the northernmost point of the Court of Fontaine. This is also the starting location of the newly released region in Genshin Impact 4.1. In any case, interacting with the Statue of The Seven will only light up the west side of the new map. Once that is done, cross the bridge and head northeast to the next island.

Follow the road and unlock the teleport waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

After crossing the bridge, simply follow the road. Note that this part of the region will not be visible on the map because it requires you to unlock the other Statue of The Seven, located south of Central Laboratory Ruins. However, this won't cause an issue finding the Experimental Field Generator's location.

If you keep following the road, you will soon find a teleport waypoint. Unlock it and get your free five Primogems. You will also see a big Colosseum nearby, which is home to the Experimental Field Generator boss. Next, use the road that goes south from the teleport waypoint's location and go around the walls of the Colosseum to find the entrance.

Experimental Field Generator (Image via HoYoverse)

To challenge the Experimental Field Generator, enter the circular field inside the Colosseum. Defeating it will drop the following items:

Tourbillion Device

Prithiva Topaz Sliver/Fragments/Chunks/Gemstones

Instructor artifact set

The Exile artifact set

Traveling Doctor artifact set

Gladiator's Finale artifact set

Wanderer's Troupe artifact set

Like other overworld bosses in Genshin Impact, the items listed above can be obtained using 40 Original Resin. There is currently only one character that uses the Tourbillion Device as ascension materials, Wriothesley, and he will be released in the second phase of version 4.2. So travelers aiming for him can start pre-farming this material.