Genshin Impact Court of Fontaine Luxurious Chest locations

Genshin Impact version 4.0's new Fontaine region offers a ton of chests that you can obtain during exploration. Among them, a Luxurious Chest, as the name suggests, is the most valuable and of the highest rarity. They usually give around 10 to 40 Primogems each, which is a good source of free gacha currency in Genshin Impact, but they might also give you just Mora once in a while.

In any case, you can collect up to eight Luxurious Chests in the Court of Fontaine region. This Genshin Impact article will list the locations for all of them and how to obtain them as well.

Genshin Impact: All 8 Luxurious Chest locations in Court of Fontaine

Chest #1

Shrine of Depths in Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the first Luxurious Chest inside the Shrine of Depths. It is very close to the teleport waypoint in the north of the Court of Fontaine. The Shrine can be unlocked using keys, which you can obtain as a reward for leveling up Fontaine's Statue of The Seven or the Fountain of Lucine.

The Luxurious Chest will give you 40 Primogems, which is the highest amount you can get from a chest in Genshin Impact.

Chest #2

Solve puzzles to unseal the Luxurious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Luxurious Chest is located on the shore in the east of the Court of Fontaine. This time you must find four Seelies and follow them to their court by solving a few nearby puzzles, which are really simple. You just need to defeat some enemies and activate Water crystals using Hydrogranas. You will also get a few Exquisite and Remarkable Chests along the way.

Chest #3

This chest gives only Mora (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Luxurious Chest is located inside the city walls. Teleport to the waypoint near the Adventurer's Guild, then turn around and climb the stairs. Next, move along the building's walls from the left side and eventually you will reach a dead end and find a Luxurious Chest. It should be noted that this one gives only Mora.

Chest #4

Open-world chest puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The next chest is located on the northwest of the Court of Fontaine. You will find a sealed Luxurious Chest and three Hydro teleporters there. Use the latter and complete nearby challenges, such as defeating the enemies and the pneumousia crystal puzzle. This will break all the seals and release the Luxurious Chest. You will also get rewarded with a couple more chests for breaking each seal.

Chest #5

Use the aircraft to reach the top of the tower (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Luxurious Chest is located on the top of the tower of Palais Mermonia and getting up there can be slightly difficult using normal means. The best way to get there is by using Genshin Impact's newly introduced Miraculous Antoine Roger Aircraft exploration mechanic. There is one aircraft station north of the Court of Fontaine, which is marked by a red circle on the map above.

Use the aircraft to reach the top of the Palais Mermonia tower. You should be able to spot the Luxurious Chest when you reach the destination. In addition, you will also find a Hydroculus on the opposite side of the tower.

Chest #6

Complete the quest to get the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

This Luxurious Chest is locked behind the Ann of the Narzissenkreuz series in Genshin Impact. You can get it after completing the first part of the quest line.

Chest #7

Break the seals to get the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The seventh Luxurious Chest can also be collected during Ann of the Narzissenkreuz World Quest series in Genshin Impact. During the mission, you must break the three treasure seals and open the chest.

Chest #8

The last Luxurious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain the last Luxurious Chest in the Court of Fontaine after completing the final act of the Ann of the Narzissenkreuz quest series.