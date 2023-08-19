Genshin Impact Ann's Story quest guide

Ann's Story is another lengthy quest in Genshin Impact's The Narzissenkreuz Adventure series. It starts immediately after players complete The Story of "the Princess" and "the Adventure Team." Travelers will find themselves in a library with the objective titled, 'Keep moving ahead.' This extraordinarily long step makes up the bulk of Ann's Story.

The following Genshin Impact guide will cover the entirety of 'Keep moving ahead,' as well as the subsequent objectives. If you have already done that step and need help with something else, then continue scrolling down to the other headers associated with further steps.

How to complete Genshin Impact's Ann's Story

You can use a Hydro character to open this gate (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's start with 'Keep moving ahead.' Genshin Impact players have two options to open the nearby gate:

Use some Hydro attacks on the jar with the Hydro symbol on it. Touch the three little Hydrograna nearby. Then approach the aforementioned jar.

Either way, the gate will open. Entering the ring formed in front of you is a quick and easy way to make it to the next area. Just walk forward a little to initiate a conversation with Ann.

Interact with this mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

On the southern side of this room is a little mechanism that Genshin Impact players can interact with, as shown in the above picture. Doing so will open the gate and allow Travelers to proceed with Ann's Story Quest. Enter the nearby watery ring to visit the next area.

Defeat this foe (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat the Bubbler Seahorse in this room. You will unlock a Common Chest. Open it to automatically bring up the nearby gate. Afterward, enter the nearby ring to propel yourself forward to the next part of Ann's Story quest.

Hide behind the pillar to be safe from the attacking Bubble Formation (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep on moving forward until you see a target indicator appear on your character. Hide behind the nearby pillar and benches while waiting for the foe to waste its shot. After that happens, run to the enemy and grab the Hydrogranum. Thankfully, there is no battle here.

Ann will speak for a bit. Once she's done, go ahead and enter yet another ring to make your way to an elevator. Activate it to go upward as some bells chime in the background. Collect the free Exquisite Chest so the door in front of you opens.

Go through that door and approach the elevator to your right.

Stepping on the giant tile triggers a cutscene (Image via HoYoverse)

After stepping on the big tile shown above, Paimon and Ann will talk about adventures. This step is still technically a part of the long 'Keep moving ahead' portion of Ann's Story quest in Genshin Impact. Now head east to the gate with two Hydro jars there.

Getting three Hydrograna easily activates the two jars here (Image via HoYoverse)

The three Hydrograna are nearby, so players without a massive Hydro AOE attack can collect all three to easily open the gate, as pictured above. Enter the ring to enter a familiar-looking room.

You should see an "Open" option if you get this close (Image via HoYoverse)

You will notice a giant water barrier up ahead. Go to it to see an "Open" option. Use the Green Feather Accessory to dispel the ward. You should see an item before you, known as the Jabberwock's Holy Sword. Collect it and head south.

Open the nearby gate by interacting with the small mechanism near it. Enter the ring to see a room with two Bubbler Seahorses. You must defeat them to progress ahead.

Open this Exquisite Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The next stop of Ann's Story quest involves Genshin Impact players opening this Exquisite Chest to open yet another gate. Enter the ring and go through the church corridor that previously had the Bubble Formation. Keep going until you can enter another ring that brings you back to the elevator.

Activate it to go up. Afterward, go to the left and step on the title to relive a familiar cutscene. Select the last dialogue option to proceed with Ann's Story quest.

Another familiar puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Head east and collect the three Hydrograna again. Genshin Impact players must open the gate here by activating all the Hydro jars.

Repeat this step yet again (Image via HoYoverse)

If it's not obvious by now, Genshin Impact players have to repeat the same few steps repeatedly in this quest. Return to the room with the fountain, then open the gate by interacting with the abovementioned mechanism.

Enter that ring to go to an area with three Bubbler Seahorses. You must defeat them.

This fight shouldn't be an issue for most Genshin Impact players (Image via HoYoverse)

After defeating these three foes, open the nearby Precious Chest and return to the room where Paimon keeps having Deja Vu about a library or bookstore. When you reach the elevator before that room, activate it, then immediately turn around and get out while it's moving. Make your way back to the church corridor where you saw the Bubble Formation.

Enter the mysterious door shown below in this Genshin Impact guide.

Obtain the Holy Blade of Narzissenkreuz

Enter this door to finally make your way to the next part of Ann's Story quest (Image via HoYoverse)

At this point, keep going through the same rooms you've visited several times already. Just use the "Open" option on the round barrier to get the blade from the fountain again.

Interact with this barrier to open it (Image via HoYoverse)

A brief cutscene of the Traveler holding the wooden sword will begin. Now, another objective for Ann's Story quest will unlock for Genshin Impact players to do.

Go on with the help of the Holy Blade's power

Keep taking the western path (Image via HoYoverse)

Make your way westward. You can enter the nearby ring of water to get very close to the tile where Paimon keeps talking about how dizzy she is. Open the path forward to push that tile down like an elevator.

Just jump down and get ready to defeat a dragon, which is basically an Oceanid. Remember, it's immune to Hydro attacks.

Defeat the dragon

Just defeat it like a regular enemy (Image via HoYoverse)

This Oceanid can be hurt at any point, so Genshin Impact players can feel free to attack it however they please. The boss will eventually spawn a Hydro Boar for you to defeat, then a Hydro Squirrel. It will then respawn those two enemies in the same order.

Use the Fitful Rapids to avoid Oceanid's targeting attack. Just fight like normal afterward. Open the nearby Precious Chest to continue Ann's Story in Genshin Impact.

Search for clues and finish up Ann's Story quest

Search all these clues (Image via HoYoverse)

This step is pretty simple, as you need to search all the yellow glowing objects. The picture shown above shows the northern side of the library with three interactable spots.

There are two more clues to search here (Image via HoYoverse)

On the south side are two more clues to search. Afterward, one final clue will appear on a nearby table, marked on the minimap for the Genshin Impact player's convenience. After viewing the book's illustration, you will be done with Ann's Story quest.

Poll : Do you have fun with long quests in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes