Genshin Impact: Fading Veteran location and Local legend achievement guide

Genshin Impact's new Fontaine region has introduced eight new challenging boss monsters called Local Legends. They can be found scattered across the nation, and defeating them all will reward you with achievements and Primogems. Fading Veteran is one such Local Legend found in Elton Trench.

This guide will explain where players can find the Fading Veteran in Genshin Impact and how he can be defeated.

Fading Veteran local legend location in Genshin Impact: Fontaine achievement guide

The Fading Veteran is a blubber-beast-like boss monster located underwater in Genshin Impact, and you will have to battle with him while diving. By following the steps given ahead, you can trounce this beast.

Location of Fading Veteran in Genshin Impact

Fading Veteran location (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Faded Veteran is located underwater in the Elton Trench. You can reach him using the underwater Teleport Waypoint on the right-hand side of the Statue of the Seven in the Beryl Region.

By swimming just a little further from the Teleport Waypoint, you can spot him near the sea floor.

You can also refer to this visual guide if you have trouble locating this Local Legend. Once within the range, follow the tips below to fight them and win.

Tips to defeat Local Legend Fading Veteran in Genshin Impact

1) Use the Xenochromatic Blubberbeast to deal damage

Xenochromatic Blubberbeast (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

Two Xenochromatic Blubberbeasts are swimming around the Fading Veteran. You will have to absorb and borrow the sonar abilities of these Blubberbeasts to defeat him. You can hold-press your normal attack button to absorb their sonar abilities once they are close enough.

2) Attack Fading Veteran when he reappears after being invisible

Attack Fading Veteran when he reappears after being invisible (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

The Fading Veteran can become invisible during the battle. During this phase, he is invincible and will not take any damage. You must keep dodging and wait for him to reappear.

Once he does, he will not move for a few moments, thus, giving you an opening. Attack during this period to deal massive damage to the boss.

Achievements and rewards for defeating Fairy Knight twins

After you have defeated Faded Veteran, you will be awarded an achievement of the same name. Unlocking it will reward you with five Primogems and a Precious chest.

You can also obtain other Local Legends' achievements by defeating all eight scattered across Fontaine.