Complete Fontaine map for Genshin Impact: Underwater and surface locations

The newest region of Fontaine is available for everyone with the Genshin Impact 4.0 update. Players got access to the surface of the Hydro nations and the vast area that covers the underneath. Alongside the new dive mechanic, everyone will come across multiple new teleport waypoints, Statues of the Seven, and hidden chests buried deep below.

The central locations for all Statues of the Seven that players will come across are:

Romaritime Harbor

Court of Fontaine

Beryl Region

The following article will showcase every waypoint location through an overview of the map, including surface and underwater domains.

All Statues of the Seven, waypoints, and domains in Genshin Impact's Fontaine

Genshin Impact's Fontaine map overview with Stattue and waypoints on the surface (Image via HoYoverse)

There are three Statues of the Seven located throughout the entirety of Fontaine's first update in Genshin Impact. Each region with one statue on the surface includes Court of Fontaine to the north, Beryl in the middle, and Romarite Harbor to the south of the map.

The underground map is shown via a new feature in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Most waypoints in the image above can be accessed via the new Dive mechanics in 4.0. You can switch the map's overlay between surface and underwater by interacting with the options on the right.

Three main domains are located in the Fontaine region (Image via HoYoverse)

The names of the three available domains in the current Fontaine regions include:

Denouement of Sin: Marechausse Hunter and Golden Troupe artifact set.

Pale Forgotten Glory (underground): Talent ascension books.

Echoes of the Deep: Weapon ascension materials.

The image above should be enough to locate the three domains across the central regions of Teyvat.

Surface map and all teleport waypoints

Surface level satellite view of Fontaine waypoints (Image via HoYoverse)

The image given above should help you locate all the waypoints available in the open world of Fontaine. Note that a few teleportation spots are locked behind specific world quests, most located under the surface. Some of the notable locations on the surface include:

Elynus.

West Slope of Mont Automnequi.

Opera Eclipse.

Marcotte Station.

Fountain of Lucine

Court of Fontaine.

Two domains, Denouement of Sin and Echoes of the Deep Tides, can be considered additional waypoints on the surface.

Underground map and all teleport waypoints

Underground level overview of the Fontaine map and teleport waypoints (Image via Genshin Impact)

Since multiple locations are under Fontaine's main surface, the image above showcases the more significant part of the underwater area. The four prominent locations connecting this area include Chemin de L'Espoir, Elton Trench, Salacia Plain, and Thalatta Submarine Canyon.

Emperor of Fire and Iron boss location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Emperor of Fire and Iron boss is located underwater, where you can spawn on the surface waypoint near the boss's icon, and head towards the water body due west of your minimap. Dive and swim through the massive hole until you reach the surface near the boss.

Underground terrain (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lastly, for the "A Lovely Place" and "A Very Warm Place" shown in the image above, spawn on the statue located in Beryl and head north towards the water. Dive in and follow the path to reach the underwater domain.

Note that there are 39 waypoints in the current version of Fontaine, four of which are locked behind World Quests or puzzles. The rest can be easily tracked through your time exploring the different biomes.