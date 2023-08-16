Where to get Emperor's resolution in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's highly anticipated region, Fontaine, is finally here. Players are thrilled to explore the new region and summon Lyney, the first 5-star character from the Land of Justice. He is a Bow damage dealer with Pyro vision who relies on his charged attacks as the primary source of damage. Building him will require new boss materials and resources found exclusively in the Fontaine region.

For his ascension, in particular, he will need the Emperor's Resolution, which is dropped by the Emperor of Fire and Iron. In this article, we will guide you in finding the location of this new overworld boss so you can start farming for him in Genshin Impact.

Emperor of Fire and Iron location in Genshin Impact

An official description of the new boss (Image via HoYoverse)

Emperor of Fire and Iron is one of Fontaine's new overworld bosses in Genshin Impact. Finding its location can be confusing since its spawn point is underwater. You will have to dive beneath to reach the boss' location, where you will also find a teleport waypoint. This way, you won't have to go underwater every time to farm your materials.

To reach the boss location for the first time, head to the teleport waypoint north of the boss icon in Genshin Impact's in-game map.

Teleport to this location (Image via HoYoverse)

From the teleport waypoint, head west into the sea and dive underwater. Do note that you will need to interact with Fontaine's Statue of the Seven to obtain the transoceanic sourcewater to dive underwater.

When diving, look for an underwater cave that should be located west of the teleport waypoint that you used. Fortunately, the cave's entrance will have an open word time trial challenge nearby, making locating the entrance easy.

This underwater cave will lead to the boss spawn (Image via HoYoverse)

After passing through the underwater passage, Genshin Impact players should reach the boss spawn. Make sure to unlock the teleport waypoint so you can easily commute to this location without having to dive. For visual reference, take a look at the video below.

The Emperor of Fire and Iron has a shield that provides the boss with 60% resistance to all elements and increases its damage. To remove this buff, use Hydro and Cryo characters to quickly deplete the shield and defeat the enemy to collect Lyney's ascension reward. Like every overworld boss, you will have to consume 40 Original Resin to claim the boss rewards.

At the moment, only Lyney requires the Emperor's Resolution for his character ascension. Hopefully, in the future, there will be more Fontaine playable characters that will need this boss material in Genshin Impact.