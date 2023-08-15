Genshin Impact 4.0 Achievements in Fontaine patch

Genshin Impact players eagerly wait for the highly anticipated 4.0 patch to release in a few hours. The community is excited to travel and explore the unknown regions of Fontaine. Furthermore, players will unlock many new achievements that will be added to the game after the latest version is dropped. The new pool of accomplishments will be broadly divided into 3-4 categories.

Here is a quick overview:

Mortal Travails: Series IV

Meetings in Outrealm: Series IV

Fontaine: Dance of the Dew-White Springs (I)

In this listicle, we will cover all the achievements that Genshin Impact players can complete to obtain Primogems as rewards.

List of all Fontaine achievements in Genshin Impact 4.0 update

With the arrival of the Land of Justice, Genshin Impact will be adding three new achievement categories. These categories can be viewed through Paimon's Menu after the upcoming version 4.0 update. Below is a brief description of all the achievements in these categories and their rewards.

1) Mortal Travails: Series IV

Completion reward for Mortal Travails: Series IV (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the continuation of the Mortal Travails Series. The new series IV contains achievements obtained through exploration in Fontaine and rewards the Achievement: Mariner name card. Here is a list of all the Genshin Impact achievements:

Land of Fair Springs: Obtain the power of Hydro element (5 Primogems)

Obtain the power of Hydro element (5 Primogems) Renart the Deceiver: Collect all of the "Fables de Fontaine" books (5 Primogems)

Collect all of the "Fables de Fontaine" books (5 Primogems) Robben versus Chesterton: Collect all of the "Robben versus Chesterton: Iridescent Brooch" series (5 Primogems)

Collect all of the "Robben versus Chesterton: Iridescent Brooch" series (5 Primogems) Compendium of Misery: Collect all of "The History of the Decline and Fall of Remuria" series (5 Primogems)

If players complete all the achievements in the upcoming patch 4.0, they will be rewarded with 20 Primogems and a new achievement name card.

2) Meetings in Outrealm: Series IV

Completion reward for Meetings in Outrealm: Series IV (Image via Genshin Impact)

The new Meetings in Outrealm: Series IV will contain Genshin Impact achievements that can be completed in Co-Op sessions. Here is a list of all achievements in this category:

End of the Eternal Return: In the Co-Op session, defeat the Aeonblight Drake (10 Primogems)

In the Co-Op session, defeat the Aeonblight Drake (10 Primogems) Ever So Slightly Inferior: In the Co-Op session, defeat the Algorithm of the Semi-Intransient Matrix of the Overseer Network (10 Primogems).

In the Co-Op session, defeat the Algorithm of the Semi-Intransient Matrix of the Overseer Network (10 Primogems). The Greenery Out of Space: In the Co-Op session, defeat a Dendro Hypostasis (10 Primogems).

In the Co-Op session, defeat a Dendro Hypostasis (10 Primogems). Dance Like You Want to Win!: In the Co-Op session, defeat Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal (10 Primogems).

In the Co-Op session, defeat Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal (10 Primogems). Desert-Dwellers' Rite of Passage: In the Co-Op session, defeat the Setekh Wenut (10 Primogems).

In the Co-Op session, defeat the Setekh Wenut (10 Primogems). Presumption of Guilt: In the Co-Op session, defeat the Iniquitous Baptist (10 Primogems)

In the Co-Op session, defeat the Iniquitous Baptist (10 Primogems) Proof of the Reed Sea Conqueror: In the Co-Op session, defeat the Guardian of Apep's Oasis (10 Primogems).

In the Co-Op session, defeat the Guardian of Apep's Oasis (10 Primogems). The Power of Science is Staggering!: In the Co-Op session, complete one form of the "Icewind Suite" challenge (10 Primogems).

In the Co-Op session, complete one form of the "Icewind Suite" challenge (10 Primogems). A Successful Hunt: In the Co-Op session, defeat the Emperor of Fire and Iron (10 Primogems).

Completing all the achievements of Meetings in Outrealm: Series IV will reward players with 90 Primogems and an achievement name card in Genshin Impact.

3) Fontaine: Dance of the Dew-White Springs (I)

Completion rewards for Fontaine: Dance of the Dew-White Springs (Image via Genshin Impact)

This category contains all the Genshin Impact achievements that can be completed by exploring Fontaine regions. Here is a list of them:

Continental Explorer: Land of Harmonious Springs (I): Light up the maps of Fontaine's Court of Fontaine Region, Belleau Region, and Beryl Region (5 Primogems).

Light up the maps of Fontaine's Court of Fontaine Region, Belleau Region, and Beryl Region (5 Primogems). Font of All Waters (I): Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in the areas in Fontaine (5 Primogems).

Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in the areas in Fontaine (5 Primogems). Sanctuary Pilgrim: Land of Harmonious Springs (I): Unlock all the Shrines of Depths in Fontaine (10 Primogems).

Unlock all the Shrines of Depths in Fontaine (10 Primogems). Like Waters Clear: Max out the Statue of the Seven in Fontaine (20 Primogems).

Max out the Statue of the Seven in Fontaine (20 Primogems). Dew Song: Max out the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine (20 Primogems).

Max out the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine (20 Primogems). Tidal Guide: Follow 6/12/24 Seelie in the Court of Fontaine Region, Belleau Region, and Beryl Region to their Seelie Courts (5/10/20 Primogems).

Follow 6/12/24 Seelie in the Court of Fontaine Region, Belleau Region, and Beryl Region to their Seelie Courts (5/10/20 Primogems). Waveriding Treasure Hunter: Open 60/120/240 chests in the Court of Fontaine Region, Belleau Region, and Beryl Region (5/10/20 Primogems).

Open 60/120/240 chests in the Court of Fontaine Region, Belleau Region, and Beryl Region (5/10/20 Primogems). Waveriding Adventurer: Complete 3/6/12 Open World Time Trial Challenges in the Court of Fontaine Region, Belleau Region, and Beryl Region (5/10/20 Primogems).

Complete 3/6/12 Open World Time Trial Challenges in the Court of Fontaine Region, Belleau Region, and Beryl Region (5/10/20 Primogems). Ann in Wonderland: Complete the tale of the Narzissenkreuz Adventure Team (10 Primogems).

Complete the tale of the Narzissenkreuz Adventure Team (10 Primogems). Limner, Dreamer, and Robotic Dog: Discover Elynas's Secret (10 Primogems).

Completing all these achievements will reward Genshin Impact players with 185 Primogems and an achievement name card. Overall, Fontaine is ready to launch globally on August 16, 2023, along with the debut of Lyney & many other new characters.