Genshin Impact 4.0 maintenance schedule: Server downtime duration and Fontaine release countdown

Genshin Impact has officially announced the maintenance schedule for the upcoming 4.0 Fontaine patch. It will begin on August 16, 2023, at 6 am (UTC+8) and is expected to last five hours. The maintenance will take place across all servers simultaneously, and assuming things progress without any issues, the new update will be released on August 16, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8).

Genshin Impact players will also receive free Primogem rewards from the developers as compensation for the time taken for the maintenance. Travelers can find the complete version 4.0 update maintenance schedule in this article and a universal countdown to show the time until Fontaine's release.

Genshin Impact 4.0 maintenance schedule for all major regions

Genshin Impact is expected to release its first Fontaine update on August 16, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8). However, before the new patch goes live, there will be a short maintenance, during which the developers will add all the upcoming content to the game, including the new Hydro region and characters.

The maintenance is scheduled to begin on August 16, 2023, at 6 am (UTC+8) and is estimated to last five hours. During this period, all servers will be offline, and players will not be able to log in to the game. Hence, it is advised to consume Resin and complete unfinished quests beforehand.

Here is a list of maintenance schedules for all major regions:

American timezones (August 15, 2023)

Hawaii Standard Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm - 11 pm

European timezones (August 15-16, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 12 am - 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am - 6 am

Asian timezones (August 16, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am -12 pm

Once the 4.0 update is live, Genshin Impact players will receive 600 Primogems as compensation for the maintenance time and other in-game bug fixes. The rewards can be collected from the in-game mailbox. It is worth mentioning that the maintenance might extend due to technical issues. If so, travelers will receive additional Primogem rewards for every extra hour taken.

Players can refer to the countdown below to check on the time remaining before Fontaine is released:

Note that the first phase of version 4.0 will begin as soon as the update is online, so the above time also indicates the time left until Lyney and Yelan's banner.