Genshin Impact 4.0 Primogems calculation: How many pulls can you get in Fontaine update?

The new 4.0 update of Genshin Impact is just around the corner. This patch will introduce the long-awaited region of Fontaine in the game. Along with the Hydro nation, multiple new characters like Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet will be released during this update. Players hoping to obtain either of them may be curious about how many Primogems they can get in version 4.0 of Genshin Impact.

Primogems are the main in-game currency that players can use to pull characters and weapons from the gacha banners. They can be accumulated via several methods, such as quests, events, and overworld exploration.

The 4.0 update will add the Fontaine map and a new chapter of Archon Quests for players to enjoy alongside events. So much new content in the game will surely lead to a hefty amount of Primogems for players.

This article will calculate how many of them can be obtained by players in the upcoming 4.0 Fontaine update of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine to give away 13000+ Primogems worth of pulls

Recently Uncle Tao has revealed an estimate of how many Primogems can be expected in the upcoming Fontaine update. He has considered all possible sources for Primogems to prepare a detailed report.

As per calculations for patch 4.0:

F2P players can obtain - 13340 Primogems or 83 Intertwined Fates.

Welkin Moon players can obtain - 17540 Primogems or 109 Intertwined Fates.

Welkin Moon + Battle Pass players can obtain - 18860 Primogems or 117 Intertwined Fates.

Considering that Soft Pity in Genshin Impact starts from the 75th wish, F2P players at zero pity will certainly be able to snag a 5-star character in the upcoming update if the calculations are true.

Detailed breakdown of Primogems in Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine update

The 4.0 update official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

While the final amount of Primogems upon release may vary from the calculations, it is certainly expected to be close. All the sources for Primogems in the 4.0 update are listed below, with the amounts of Primogems expected from each.

1) Permanent Content

Archon Quest Chapter IV - 90 Primogems

Lyney Story Quest - 60 Primogems

World Quests - 1000 Primogems

Adventurer's Handbook - 320 Primogems

Unlocking Statue of the Seven - 15 Primogems

Unlocking Teleport Waypoints - 205 Primogems

Unlocking Domain - 15 Primogems

Overworld Chests - 1700 Primogems

Upgrading Statue of the Seven - 240 Primogems

Upgrading Fountain of Lucine - 640 Primogems

2) Limited Content

Main event - 900 Primogems

Photo event - 420 Primogems

Material collection search event - 420 Primogems

Battle event - 420 Primogems

3) In-game sources

Daily Commissions - 2520 Primogems

Stardust exchange - 800 Primogems

5-star characters Test Run - 80 Primogems

Spiral Abyss - 1800 Primogems

Achievements - 515 Primogems

Tutorials - 30 Primogems

4) Other sources

HoYoLAB Daily Login Bonus - 80 Primogems

4.1 Livestream codes - 300 Primogems

4.0 Maintenance - 600 Primogems

Redeem codes - 60 Primogems

Web event - 80 Primogems

Twitch drops - 30 Primogems

5) Pay-to-win sources

Blessing of Welkin Moon - 3780 + 420 = 4200 Primogems

Battle Pass - 1320 Primogems

These are currently all the sources that may provide Primogems to players so they can pull for upcoming characters in Genshin Impact's 4.0 Fontaine update.

Fontaine will be released on August 16, 2023, in Genshin Impact.