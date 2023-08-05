Genshin Impact 4.0 Primogems calculation: How many pulls can you get in Fontaine update?

The new 4.0 update of Genshin Impact is just around the corner. This patch will introduce the long-awaited region of Fontaine in the game. Along with the Hydro nation, multiple new characters like Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet will be released during this update. Players hoping to obtain either of them may be curious about how many Primogems they can get in version 4.0 of Genshin Impact.
Primogems are the main in-game currency that players can use to pull characters and weapons from the gacha banners. They can be accumulated via several methods, such as quests, events, and overworld exploration.
The 4.0 update will add the Fontaine map and a new chapter of Archon Quests for players to enjoy alongside events. So much new content in the game will surely lead to a hefty amount of Primogems for players.
This article will calculate how many of them can be obtained by players in the upcoming 4.0 Fontaine update of Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine to give away 13000+ Primogems worth of pulls
Recently Uncle Tao has revealed an estimate of how many Primogems can be expected in the upcoming Fontaine update. He has considered all possible sources for Primogems to prepare a detailed report.
As per calculations for patch 4.0:
- F2P players can obtain - 13340 Primogems or 83 Intertwined Fates.
- Welkin Moon players can obtain - 17540 Primogems or 109 Intertwined Fates.
- Welkin Moon + Battle Pass players can obtain - 18860 Primogems or 117 Intertwined Fates.
Considering that Soft Pity in Genshin Impact starts from the 75th wish, F2P players at zero pity will certainly be able to snag a 5-star character in the upcoming update if the calculations are true.
Detailed breakdown of Primogems in Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine update
While the final amount of Primogems upon release may vary from the calculations, it is certainly expected to be close. All the sources for Primogems in the 4.0 update are listed below, with the amounts of Primogems expected from each.
1) Permanent Content
- Archon Quest Chapter IV - 90 Primogems
- Lyney Story Quest - 60 Primogems
- World Quests - 1000 Primogems
- Adventurer's Handbook - 320 Primogems
- Unlocking Statue of the Seven - 15 Primogems
- Unlocking Teleport Waypoints - 205 Primogems
- Unlocking Domain - 15 Primogems
- Overworld Chests - 1700 Primogems
- Upgrading Statue of the Seven - 240 Primogems
- Upgrading Fountain of Lucine - 640 Primogems
2) Limited Content
- Main event - 900 Primogems
- Photo event - 420 Primogems
- Material collection search event - 420 Primogems
- Battle event - 420 Primogems
3) In-game sources
- Daily Commissions - 2520 Primogems
- Stardust exchange - 800 Primogems
- 5-star characters Test Run - 80 Primogems
- Spiral Abyss - 1800 Primogems
- Achievements - 515 Primogems
- Tutorials - 30 Primogems
4) Other sources
- HoYoLAB Daily Login Bonus - 80 Primogems
- 4.1 Livestream codes - 300 Primogems
- 4.0 Maintenance - 600 Primogems
- Redeem codes - 60 Primogems
- Web event - 80 Primogems
- Twitch drops - 30 Primogems
5) Pay-to-win sources
- Blessing of Welkin Moon - 3780 + 420 = 4200 Primogems
- Battle Pass - 1320 Primogems
These are currently all the sources that may provide Primogems to players so they can pull for upcoming characters in Genshin Impact's 4.0 Fontaine update.
Fontaine will be released on August 16, 2023, in Genshin Impact.