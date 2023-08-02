Genshin Impact reveals how new players can get to Fontaine easily

Genshin Impact will release the region of Fontaine in the upcoming 4.0 game update. It will be the fifth nation to be introduced in the game. Unlike previous regions, Fontaine will be accessible to new players still in the early game. The developers have revealed that after completing the Mondstadt Chapter of Archon Quests, a Teleport Waypoint will automatically unlock in the Realm of Farakhkert, located in the deserts of Sumeru.

The Teleport Waypoint will directly lead toward Fontaine, giving new players a chance to experience this region alongside veteran players. Genshin Impact has also suggested that newer players should complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI "Caribert," following which they will also be able to engage in the upcoming Fontaine Chapter of Archon Quests titled "Masquerade of the Guilty."

Genshin Impact to unlock special teleport waypoint to reach Fontaine conveniently

In Genshin Impact, Fontaine is situated westward from Liyue and on the northern side of Sumeru. As per leaks, players can reach Fontaine by traveling in the northern direction from the Realm of Farakhkert, Sumeru.

Reaching Fontaine early on may seem difficult for new players yet to arrive in Sumeru. To counter this issue, a Teleport Waypoint will be unlocked in Sumeru to go to Fontaine after players complete Mondstadt's Archon Quest Prologue: Act III, "Song of the Dragon and Freedom."

Lynette, Lyney, and Freminet drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

The Teleport Waypoint will be extremely helpful for new players hoping to pull for the upcoming characters Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. Some of their ascension and level-up materials will only be available in the region of Fontaine, thus requiring players to traverse through the land to obtain them.

This is the first such instance in the game. All previous regions required players to travel on foot till they reached there, except for Inazuma, which is locked behind story quests.

Aside from that, it is also suggested that new players complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI "Caribert." This will allow them to partake in the upcoming chapter of Archon Quests, adding to their overall Fontaine experience.

More information about Fontaine will be revealed in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program live stream.