Genshin Impact 4.0 Lyney countdown, banner release date, and time

Lyney is set to be the first Fontaine character in Genshin Impact. Arriving in the upcoming 4.0 update, he is speculated to be featured during the first half of the patch. With all the hype surrounding Lyney and Fontaine, many will want to wish on his banner when it goes live on August 16, 2023. Lyney is speculated to be a Bow wielding 5-star Pyro DPS.

He will be released along with his signature bow, The First Great Magic. As per leaks, his banner will be scheduled for the first half of patch 4.0 alongside Yelan, while the second half is expected to feature Childe and Zhongli. Those who wish to obtain Lyney can pull on his gacha banner for a chance to obtain him.

Genshin Impact 4.0 to be released mid-August: Lyney and other three banner leaks surface

Lyney ascension material (Image via Discord/WorldOfTeyvat)

Lyney was first teased in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview alongside his sister Lynette in 2020. Both will finally be released in Genshin Impact's 4.0 update roughly after three years.

Players can refer to the countdown above to keep track of Lyney's release date. His release time will vary worldwide depending on the player's timezone. Maintenance timings for all major regions are listed below:

PST, UTC -7: August 16 from 3 pm to 8 pm

MST, UTC -6: August 16 from 4 pm to 9 pm

CST, UTC -5: August 16 from 5 pm to 10 pm

EST, UTC -4: August 16 from 6 pm to 11 pm

BST, UTC +1: August 17 from 11 pm to 4 am

CEST, UTC +2: August 17 from 12 am to 5 am

MSK, UTC +3: August 17 from 1 am to 6 am

IST, UTC +5:30: August 17 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: August 17 from 6 am to 11 am

JST, UTC +9: August 17 from 7 am to 12 pm

AEST, UTC +10: August 17 from 8 am to 1 pm

NZST, UTC +12: August 17 from 10 am to 3 pm

After the maintenance period is over, players can expect to receive primogems and other rewards as compensation.

All banners for Genshin Impact 4.0 update

Lyney's banner will become available to players worldwide as soon as Genshin Impact's 4.0 update goes live. He is expected to be featured in the limited-time character banner along with Yelan. The weapons banner is expected to feature The First Great Magic and Aqua Simulacra as the limited-time weapons.

The second half of the Fontaine 4.0 patch is speculated to feature Childe and Zhongli in the limited-time banner. This would also indicate the weapons banner will feature Polar Star and Vortex Vanquisher, the signature weapons of Childe and Zhongli, respectively.

More information about Lyney and Fontaine will be revealed during the Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program live stream.