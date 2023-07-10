The upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.0 will be the first Fontaine update in the game. It will introduce travelers to an entirely new region and characters in the title. It has already been confirmed that the developer will add Lyney and Lynette as playable units in version 4.0, thanks to the game's drip marketing. Although HoYoverse is yet to reveal any major information on the upcoming playable siblings besides their element, a ton of leaks have shown their potential kit and gameplay.

This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Lyney and Lynette.

Genshin Impact: Lyney and Lynette gameplay, release dates, and more

Lyney gameplay leaks

The above post showcases Lyney's entire kit. His Normal and Plunge Attacks are similar to other units in Genshin Impact, but his Charged Attack is unique. He is a Bow user and his Charged Attacks can be used in two different ways, depending on his charge:

Charge level 1: Fires Pyro-infused arrow.

Charge level 2: Fires Pyro-infused shot and summons a Grin-Malkin Hat.

Based on the leaks, the Grin-Malkin Hat has the ability to taunt nearby enemies, and its durability is directly based on Lyney's Max HP. Only one Hat can exist at a time. Furthermore, if it is destroyed, it will fire a Pyrotechnic Shot to a nearby enemy, dealing Pyro DMG.

Lyney's Elemental Skill clears out all of his Prop Surplus stacks and deals AoE Pyro DMG. The damage will increase depending on the number of stacks removed and also heal him based on his Max HP. Furthermore, if there is a Grin-Malkin Hat active on the field, it will explode and deal Pyro DMG.

Meanwhile, Lyney's Elemental Burst transforms him into a Grin-Malkin Cat, different from his Hat version. This form lasts three seconds and deals Pyro DMG to nearby opponents.

Lynette gameplay leaks

It seems that Lynette is a Sword user with regular Normal, Charged, and Plunge Attacks. However, her Elemental Skill has interesting abilities and can be used in two different ways. Upon using the press version, she will perform an Enigma Thrust, dealing Anemo DMG.

Meanwhile, after using the hold version, she will enter the Pilfering Shadow state. This allows her to move at a very high speed and deal Enigma Thrust at the end of the skill.

Lynette's Elemental Burst allows her to deal AoE Anemo DMG and summon a Bogglecat Box. The entity taunts all nearby enemies and deals AoE Anemo DMG at specific intervals. In addition, the Bogglecat Box can absorb an element (Pyro/Electro/Cryo/Hydro) and fire vivid shots infused with the element absorbed to deal Elemental DMG.

Lyney's signature weapon leaks

According to the Genshin Impact leaks, Lyney's 5-star signature bow is called The First Great Magic. It has the following stats at level 90 refinement rank one:

Base ATK : 608

: 608 Second stat : 66.2% CRIT DMG

: 66.2% CRIT DMG Skills: ATK is increased by 12%. For every party member with the same element as the user, they will gain 1 Gimmick stack. For every party member with a different element than the user, they will gain a Theatrics stack. When a unit has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, ATK will be increased by 8%/15%/40%. When a unit has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, movement speed will increase by 4%/7%/10%.

Lyney and Lynette's release dates

According to the leaks from Randialos, it seems that Lyney will be in the first phase of Genshin Impact version 4.0. This means he will likely be released on August 16, 2023.

Furthermore, there are rumors that travelers at AR 25 and above may receive a free copy of Lynette. Thus, she is also expected to be released alongside her older sibling.

Poll : 0 votes