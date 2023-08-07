Genshin Impact 4.0 Weapon banners: The First Great Magic and other 5-stars

Genshin Impact's 4.0 Special Program recently premiered, with new information about the upcoming Fontaine 4.0 update being revealed. The officials revealed Lyney and three other 5-star reruns who will appear on the Fontaine banners. This implies that players will get an opportunity to summon multiple 5-star signature weapons of these characters.

Hence, the 4.0 weapon banners will feature three 5-star bow weapons and a 5-star polearm. Keep in mind that officials have only confirmed Lyney's signature weapons, while the rest weapons are speculated from previous Genshin Impact banners. Here is everything players need to know.

Genshin Impact 4.0 weapon banners will feature Lyney's signature and other 5-star weapons

Officially revealed in 4.0 Special Program (Image via HoYovese)

In Genshin Impact's recent 4.0 Special Program, As the Light Rain Falls Without Reason, Lyney and his signature weapon were officially revealed. The First Great Magic is an upcoming 5-star weapon that will appear alongside Lyney's debut banner. As his signature weapon, the 5-star bow will be tailored to complement Lyney's abilities and passive.

While officials have yet to reveal the weapons stats and effects, reliable sources have leaked this information to the community.

Base stats & passive effects leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on the leaks, The First Great Magic is a CRIT-based bow with the following stats:

Level 1

Base ATK: 122

CRIT DMG: 25.4%

Level 90

Base ATK: 608

CRIT DMG: 66.2%

The weapon's passive is called Parsifal the Great, where the wielder gains 16% additional damage on their charged attacks. The passive also grants Gimmick and Theatrics stacks that can provide additional ATK or movement speed depending on the party setup.

Genshin Impact 4.0 weapon banner order & other 5-star weapons

Officials have yet to reveal any relevant information about the weapon banner. However, players can easily speculate the weapon banner and its order using the character banners officially revealed in the recent 4.0 Special Program.

Here is a quick overview:

Phase I

Aqua Simulacra (Crit-DMG)

The First Great Magic (Crit-DMG)

Phase II

Polar Star (Crit-Rate)

Vortex Vanquisher (ATK%)

Along with Lyney's 5-star bow, we will see the signature weapons of Yelan, Zhongli, and Tartaglia. All these signature weapons are excellent choices for damage-dealing units in Genshin Impact.

Overall, this is a fantastic opportunity for players to summon a Crit-based 5-star bow weapon. The new version update primarily benefits bow enthusiasts, so they should make the most of it.