Genshin Impact August 2023 banners: Upcoming characters, reruns and new weapons

Genshin Impact will soon release one of its highly anticipated 4.0 update in August, and players cannot wait to enjoy the brand-new content. This will be one of the largest patch updates with the arrival of the Fontaine region, new character banners, weapons, and more. Interested players will also have an opportunity to summon on rerun characters or weapons.

Currently, HoYoverse officials have made announcements about new characters and have yet to reveal anything about the rerun character or weapons. Fortunately, we have reliable leakers who have already shared this information with the community.

In this article, Genshin Impact players will learn everything about the upcoming 4.0 character and weapon banners.

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: Upcoming new characters and weapon banners for August 2023

Lynette, Lyney, and Freminet's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has already officially introduced three new characters in their recent drip marketing posts. Here are all of them:

Lyney (5-star)

Lynette (4-star)

Freminet (4-star)

All three are siblings and will debut in the upcoming version 4.0 banners. As per leaks, Lyney will be the only new 5-star debut in the new Fontaine banners.

One of the reliable sources, Team China, have disclosed details about the upcoming rerun characters and 4-star units along with their banner order. Based on the leaked image above, Phase I will feature the following characters:

Lyney (Pyro-Bow)

(Pyro-Bow) Yelan (Hydro-Bow)

(Hydro-Bow) Lynette (Anemo-Sword)

(Anemo-Sword) Xingqiu (Hydro-Sword)

(Hydro-Sword) Sayu (Anemo-Claymore)

Both Lyney and Yelan are bow characters with unique kits and abilities. While the former is a charged-attack specialist, the latter is an off-field hydro enabler. Amongst the 4-star, players can obtain either a healer, buffer, or sub-DPS through the gacha system. Similarly, Phase II will feature the following rerun character and 4-star units:

Tartaglia (Hydro-Bow)

(Hydro-Bow) Zhongli (Geo-Polearm)

(Geo-Polearm) Freminet (Cryo-Claymore)

(Cryo-Claymore) Noelle (Geo-Claymore)

(Geo-Claymore) Xinyan (Pyro-Claymore)

Tartaglia and Zhongli are two of the most popular male character and 5-star units with excellent kits. Tartaglia is one of the few versatile DPS from the roster, and Zhongli is the strongest shielder in Genshin Impact. Summoning on this banner will also allow players to obtain a 4-star shielder or sub-DPS.

Leaked weapon banner for Genshin Impact 4.0

Based on leaks from Blednaya and Vissviss, here are all the weapons that might make an appearance in the upcoming 4.0 banners:

The First Great Magic (Crit-Damage)

(Crit-Damage) Aqua Simulacra (Crit-Damage)

(Crit-Damage) Polar Star (Crit-Rate)

(Crit-Rate) Vortex Vanquisher (ATK%)

This is a great opportunity for players to summon a Crit-based 5-star weapon for the bow characters. Overall, the new version update is exclusively favorable for bow lovers, so they should try and make the most out of it.