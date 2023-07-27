Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: Upcoming weapons banner maybe worth pulling for

Genshin Impact players eagerly await the new Fontaine update and its new banners. The upcoming 4.0 update will feature only one new 5-star character (Lyney) and his signature bow, as per leaks. Furthermore, sources have claimed that upcoming banners will feature three reruns. This has shifted many players' focus to either saving Primogems or going for the weapons.

Looking at the upcoming banner roster, it is most likely players will have three bows and one polearm to choose from. In this article, we will cover all the leaks and speculations about Genshin Impact 4.0 weapon banner and which ones are worth pulling.

Upcoming weapon banner in Genshin Impact 4.0 update and pull value

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact 4.0 update and Fontaine region are scheduled to release on August 16, 2023. Several reliable sources such as Vissviss, Randialois, and many others have claimed that Lyney will debut in the Fontaine banners along with three other 5-star reruns, as shown in the image above.

Depending on the character banners, HoYoverse officials will usually prefer adding the signature weapon and other 4-star options. Here is a quick overview of the upcoming weapon banner and its speculated release order:

Phase I

Aqua Simulacra (Crit-DMG)

The First Great Magic (Crit-DMG)

Phase II

Polar Star (Crit-Rate)

Vortex Vanquisher (ATK%)

Players who love bow characters will have three 5-star excellent options to choose from to upgrade their account. Below is a brief about all the upcoming weapons in 4.0 banners and their current pull value.

Pull value & recommendations

4.0 weapon banner leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting with bow weapons, we have the brand new 5-star bow, The First Great Magic (Lyney's signature), Aqua Simulacra (Yelan's signature), and Polar Star (Childe's signature). While they are tailored-made for their respective owners/characters, these weapons are versatile to suit other DPS bow characters in Genshin Impact.

Although the weapon passives of these bows cannot be fully utilized, they can still perform as great stat sticks. Here is a list of all DPS characters who can take advantage of these weapons:

Fischl

Ganyu

Kujou Sara

Tighnari

Venti

Yoimiya

Lastly, the 5-star polearm Vortex Vanquisher was released as Zhongli's signature weapon, but there are many other better and cheaper options for players to use in Genshin Impact. Players should not exclusively aim for this weapon from the banners unless they are going for aesthetics or whaling on banners.

Overall, with so many tempting options, it's crucial to weigh the pros and cons based on your specific account and roster requirements.