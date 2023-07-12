Genshin Impact 4.0 update: Fontaine F2P weapons, stats, and free 4-star sword details

Several new Genshin Impact leaks have shared information about the upcoming series of craftable weapons in Fontaine. The leaks contain the potential skills, stats, and images of all the new gears set to release in version 4.0. Naturally, travelers can obtain these weapons for free, but they will still need to get their blueprints to unlock the gears in Blacksmith NPC's shop.

Furthermore, it is speculated that developers will release a new 4-star Sword in Genshin Impact version 4.0 that can only be obtained by fishing materials. This article will cover all the new rumored F2P weapons and their abilities that will be released in the upcoming game update.

All Genshin Impact Fontaine craftable weapons leaked

Mero recently leaked the entire series of the upcoming Fontaine weapons. It is also worth mentioning that these items are craftable and can be obtained for free as long as Genshin Impact players have the Billets and other local minerals to craft them.

Here is a list of all the rumored F2P Fontaine weapons and their potential abilities at L90 R1, based on leaks:

Song of Stillness (Bow)

Base ATK: 510

510 Second stat: 41.3% ATK

41.3% ATK Skill: When the wielder is healed, their DMG will be increased by 16% for 8 seconds. This effect can be triggered even if the user is not on the field.

Finale of the Deep (Sword)

Base ATK: 565

565 Second stat: 27.6% ATK

27.6% ATK Skill: Using Elemental Skill will increase all Elemental DMG bonuses by 12% for 12 seconds and also grant a Bond of Life worth 25% of the user's Max HP. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds. When the Bond is cleared, the user will gain 2.4% of the Bond as ATK for 12 seconds up to a maximum of 150.

Tidal Shadow (Claymore)

Base ATK: 510

510 Second stat: 41.3%

41.3% Skill: When the wielder is healed, their ATK will be increased by 24% for 8 seconds. This effect can be triggered even when they are off-field.

Rightful Reward (Polearm)

Base ATK: 565

565 Second stat: 27.6% HP

27.6% HP Skill: When the wielder is healed, they will get 8 energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds and even if they are not on the field.

Flowing Purity (Catalyst)

Base ATK: 565

565 Second stat: 27.6% ATK

27.6% ATK Skill: Using Elemental Skill will increase all Elemental DMG bonuses by 8% for 12 seconds and also grant a Bond of Life worth 24% of the user's Max HP. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds. When the Bond is cleared, the user will gain a 2% all Elemental DMG bonus for every 1000 HP cleared up to a max of 12% for 12 seconds.

Genshin Impact players might notice the term "Bond of Life" in the Sword and Catalyst's skills. It is an effect that essentially absorbs healing for the user based on its base value, and clears after healing equal to this value is obtained, granting different buffs depending on the weapon.

New free 4-star Sword leaks

Genshin Impact is expected to release a new F2P Sword called Crossing of Fleueve Cendre. Here are the expected stats of the new weapon:

Base ATK: 510

510 Second stat: 45.9% Energy Recharge

45.9% Energy Recharge Skill: Increase Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 8%. Using Elemental Skill will further increase Energy Recharge by 15% for 5 seconds.

The new Genshin Impact weapon looks like a "pipe." Rumors are that it might be from the Fishing Association Series and can only be obtained by fishing materials, similar to The Catch and End of the Line.

