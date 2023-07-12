New Genshin Impact leaks have hinted that players can obtain two 4-star units for free in the first Fontaine update of the game. It is speculated that one of the free characters is Lynette, an upcoming playable character from the Hydro Nation and is scheduled for version 4.0 release. Meanwhile, the other free unit is supposedly Bennett, expected to be available in the flagship event in the upcoming update.

In addition, the leaks also mention that a brand-new 4-star Sword can be obtained by fishing materials similar to The Catch from Inazuma. But it should be noted that Genshin Impact is yet to confirm any of this, and thus everything is subject to change until officially confirmed.

Free Bennett and Lynette in Genshin Impact 4.0, as per leaks

According to recent leaks, it seems that the flagship event of the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.0 will be called Mechanical Marionette Melee. Travelers can view the potential event menu of the same in the above Reddit post. Additionally, the leak shows that players can obtain a copy of Bennett for free from the said event after collecting a set amount of a particular item during the event.

Furthermore, it is rumored that the game developers will also give away a free copy of Lynette in version 4.0. @Genshin_intel further confirmed this information on Twitter by stating that every player at Adventure Rank 25 or above will get a free copy of the upcoming 4-star Anemo unit. That said, the exact requirements to obtain Lynette are still unknown.

New free 4-star weapons in version 4.0 leaked

Genshin Impact is expected to release a new 4-star Sword called Crossing of Fleuve Cendre in version 4.0. It is speculated that it can only be obtained by fishing materials, similar to The Catch Polearm from Inazuma. Travelers can also check out the abilities of Crossing of Fleuve Cendre in the above post.

In addition, the new Fontaine region will also release a new series of craftable weapons. Here is a list of all the upcoming rumored items:

Song of Stillness (Bow)

Finale of the Deep (Sword)

Tidal Shadow (Claymore)

Rightful Reward (Polearm)

Flowing Purity (Catalyst)

Travelers can obtain these weapons for free from the Blacksmith NPC. However, it is unknown whether these gears require Midlander or Northlander Billets for crafting.

