Genshin Impact 4.0 free characters and weapons: Bennett, Lynette, and fishing sword stats

Genshin Impact 4.0 will apparently include Bennett and Lynette as free characters that a player could get. There is also a 4-star Sword that gamers will be able to acquire from the fishing shop in that patch. This information comes from leaks that will be covered in the following sections. Note that this type of content is subject to change. For example, several leakers once stated Candace would be the free 4-star for Version 3.6. However, the final reward ended up being Faruzan instead.

Something similar could happen here. Until miHoYo confirms such details, let's look at what the latest leaks state about the free characters and sword that are likely to be included Genshin Impact 4.0. Bennett will be the first entity this article covers since he will apparently be given away during an event.

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks show free characters and sword

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Mechanical Marionette Melee: Event in Fontaine with three components:

1. Clearing mob camps

2. Rhythm game

3. Timed swimming trials



Genshin Impact 4.0 will supposedly see an event called Mechanical Marionette Melee. One of the rewards for it was leaked to be a copy of Bennett. While many Travelers should already have him since he has been available since Version 1.0, some new players may appreciate getting a Constellation for him.

Likewise, a few gamers might even get their first copy of him during the event. Mechanical Marionette Melee merely involves:

Defeating some enemies

Doing a rhythm-based minigame

Completing some time trials related to swimming

Mechanical Marionette Melee is the upcoming update's main event.

The next free character available in Genshin Impact 4.0 is Lynette. She will apparently be given away to everybody who is Adventure Rank 25 or higher. No additional requirements for her have been leaked thus far. Reaching Adventure Rank 25 is easy in this game, so most players will at least have this Fontaine character without much effort.

It is worth mentioning that entities from this region come with a new mechanic known as Fundamental Force. There are two varieties of this: Pneuma and Ousia. Lynette has the latter. Players can get the Fundamental Force: Pneuma for free by owning a Hydro Traveler.

Lynette is a 4-star Anemo Sword user debuting in Genshin Impact 4.0. She will also be one of the featured 4-star characters on one of that update's banners, although it hasn't been revealed which phase will include her just yet.

Fishing Sword

The free sword that will be available from the Fishing in Fontaine is known as Crossing of Fleuve Cendre. It's a 4-star item with 509.61 ATK and 45.94% Energy Recharge at Level 90. This sword's effect at Refinement Level 1 was leaked to be:

"Increases Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 8%. Additionally, increases Energy Recharge by 16% for 5s after using an Elemental Skill."

Here is what the other Refinement Levels would look like:

RL2: 10% Elemental Skill CRIT Rate + 20% Energy Recharge

10% Elemental Skill CRIT Rate + 20% Energy Recharge RL3: 12% Elemental Skill CRIT Rate + 24% Energy Recharge

12% Elemental Skill CRIT Rate + 24% Energy Recharge RL4: 14% Elemental Skill CRIT Rate + 28% Energy Recharge

14% Elemental Skill CRIT Rate + 28% Energy Recharge RL5: 16% Elemental Skill CRIT Rate + 32% Energy Recharge

The exact fish that Travelers need to catch in Genshin Impact 4.0 is yet to be revealed. Likewise, nothing about the quantity of said fish was leaked. Materials for the new sword have been discovered, but none of them are pre-farmable except for Mora.

Genshin Impact 4.0 will introduce the Ancient Chord, Tainted Water, and the Transoceanic materials to ascend Crossing of Fleuve Cendre.

